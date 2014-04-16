Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to rebound from coughing up a pair of leads in the late innings the last two days when they host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in finale of a three-game series. The Angels were up 2-1 in the ninth Monday and led 6-3 in the seventh on Tuesday before losing both to their American League West rivals, who have won eight of nine games. The Los Angeles bullpen’s ERA has dropped to 5.32 ERA through the first 14 games – near the bottom of the league.

The Angels must fix their pitching staff, but their offense has been just fine while leading the majors in homers (23) and posting 78 runs (second). Mike Trout is 10-for-25 over his last five games with three home runs for Los Angeles. The Athletics have five comeback victories, stand 7-1 on the road and go into Wednesday tied with Milwaukee for the best record in either league (10-4).

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET; CSN California (Oakland), KCOP (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Tommy Milone (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (1-0, 2.40)

Milone gets his second start after surrendering five runs (three earned) over five innings in a loss at Seattle last Friday. The left-hander is 5-2 with a 4.35 ERA lifetime versus Los Angeles, more wins than he has against any other team, although Howie Kendrick is 9-for-20 with two homers against him. Milone won six of his final eight decisions last season – two against the Angels.

Skaggs was outstanding in his Angels debut against Houston before yielding four runs and nine hits against the New York Mets on Friday. The 22-year-old was re-acquired from Arizona during the offseason in the Mark Trumbo trade after striking out 57 in 68 innings over two years. Skaggs was picked by the Angels in the first round of the 2009 draft and traded to Arizona in a deal for Dan Haren.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics OF Craig Gentry is 4-for-7 with two runs scored in the last two games, subbing for injured CF Coco Crisp (sore hamstring).

2. The Angels have scored a major-league best 18 runs in the first inning this season and yielded only five.

3. Oakland C John Jaso was 0-for-5 on Tuesday, but is still batting .394 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 21 career games at Angel Stadium.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Angels 4