Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics own a 4 1/2-game lead in the American League West thanks to their 18-11 record within the division and recent domination of the Los Angeles Angels. The Athletics, who have won five of the six meetings this season between the top two teams in the AL West heading into Monday’s series opener in Los Angeles, are 4-2 during their current nine-game road trip. Oakland improved to a major league-best 22-12 away from home following Sunday’s 11-1 rout of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Athletics took two of three on the road from the Angels from Apr. 11-14 before outscoring them 26-11 during a three-game sweep in Oakland from May 30-June 1. Los Angeles will not lack for confidence this time around after taking three straight from the Chicago White Sox over the weekend to win for the ninth time in their last 11 home contests. Josh Hamilton caught fire against Chicago, going 7-for-12 with four RBIs, after tallying one hit in 11 at-bats in his first three games back after spending nearly two months on the disabled list.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (5-3, 3.04 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (5-2, 3.25)

Chavez managed to end a two-game losing streak despite surrendering four third-inning runs during Wednesday’s 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old former reliever, who hasn’t pitched past the sixth inning since May 12, yielded seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings. Chavez settled for a no-decision versus the Angels on April 14 despite allowing one run over seven frames and is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA in nine all-time appearances (one start) against them.

Coming off one a disastrous outing in which he gave up five runs over two-thirds of an inning on May 30 at Oakland, Richards yielded only four hits while striking out a career-high nine over a season-high eight innings in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over the Houston Astros. The Angels’ first-round selection in 2009 threw 80 of his 107 pitches for strikes and even became the 75th pitcher in major-league history to strike out the side on nine pitches in the second inning. Richards is 0-3 with a 6.49 ERA in 10 career appearances (six starts) versus the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics have homered in 16 consecutive contests.

2. Angels CF Mike Trout is 12-for-35 with three home runs and 10 RBIs during a nine-game home hitting streak.

3. Oakland drew a season-high 11 walks on Sunday and lead the majors with 274.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Angels 5