Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to remain perfect on their homestand when they take on the Oakland Athletics in the middle contest of their three-game set on Tuesday. After sweeping the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, Los Angeles posted a rare victory over Oakland on Monday, overcoming an early one-run deficit to register a 4-1 triumph. Mike Trout drove in two runs and Garrett Richards worked seven strong innings as the Angels topped the Athletics for just the second time in seven meetings this season.

Trout has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games and has collected 17 RBIs over his last 15 contests. Oakland was limited to four hits - two each by Yoenis Cespedes and Stephen Vogt - as its streak of 16 straight games with a home run ended. The Athletics fell to 4-3 on their nine-game road trip and are 2-2 at Angel Stadium this season.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (5-3, 2.20 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-6, 4.82)

Pomeranz has pitched well since joining the rotation, allowing fewer than three runs in five of his six starts. The 25-year-old, who tossed five scoreless innings in each of his first three turns, all victories, was a hard-luck loser at the New York Yankees on Thursday after yielding two runs (one earned) in seven frames. Pomeranz evened his career record against the Angels at 1-1 on May 30, picking up the win despite surrendering five runs over 5 1/3 frames.

Santiago will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start in place of Tyler Skaggs, who is expected to be placed on the disabled list due to a strained right hamstring. The 26-year-old Santiago lost six of seven starts for Los Angeles this season before being moved to the bullpen and ultimately was sent to the minors. He had his best outing of the year against Oakland on April 14, when he settled for a no-decision despite allowing just one run and five hits over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout enters Tuesday with a 10-game home hitting streak.

2. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson committed three errors Monday, raising his season total to 12 - tops in the American League and one behind Pittsburgh 3B Pedro Alvarez and Washington SS Ian Desmond for the major-league lead.

3. Cespedes is riding a seven-game hitting streak that includes three multi-hit performances.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Angels 3