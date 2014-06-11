Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to complete a sweep when they host the American League West-rival Oakland Athletics in the finale of their three-game series Wednesday. Los Angeles posted a 4-1 triumph in Monday’s opener before outlasting Oakland 2-1 in 14 innings a day later. Collin Cowgill was the hero, lining a 1-2 pitch from Jeff Francis over the left-field fence with two outs to send the Angels to their fifth consecutive victory.

Los Angeles has won two straight against Oakland after losing five of the first six meetings this season. Nick Punto recorded two hits and scored the lone run for the Athletics, who are 4-4 on their nine-game road trip. Oakland has gone two games without a homer after going deep in 16 straight contests.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Tommy Milone (3-3, 3.68 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (7-4, 3.31)

Milone is unbeaten in his last six starts after allowing three runs over six innings in a no-decision at Baltimore on Friday. The 27-year-old is 3-0 in that span, yielding fewer than four runs in each outing while working at least six frames on five occasions. Milone is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in six road starts this season but owns a 5-2 record in nine career turns against the Angels.

Weaver has won three of his last four starts and seven of 10, including a triumph over the Chicago White Sox on Friday in which he gave up two runs and struck out a season-high nine in six innings. The 32-year-old has yielded fewer than three runs in eight of his last 10 outings after surrendering at least four runs in each of his first three turns this season. Weaver fell to 11-8 in 27 career starts against the Athletics after giving up six runs - five earned - and 11 hits over six frames on June 1 at Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson has committed four errors over the first two games of the series, raising his season total to 13 and tying him with Pittsburgh 3B Pedro Alvarez and Washington SS Ian Desmond for the major-league lead.

2. Trout has hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games.

3. Athletics LF Yoenis Cespedes has thrown out three Angels at the plate this season, gunning down Howie Kendrick in the eighth inning Tuesday after nailing two runners in the second inning on May 31.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Angels 3