Preview: Athletics at Angels

It was just last weekend that the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels got together to battle for first place in the American League West. After falling just short of getting the top spot back at home last weekend, the Athletics will try again on the road when they visit the Angels for the start of a four-game series on Thursday. Oakland enters the series one game back in the division, just as it was after taking two of three last weekend.

The Angels managed to hang onto their slim advantage by taking two of three from the Miami Marlins, including a 6-1 triumph on Wednesday that included Mike Trout’s 30th home run. The Athletics turned the same trick in a three-game series at Houston and have won four of their last six. The Los Angeles bullpen had a tough time in Oakland, squandering a lead in Friday’s 5-3 loss before letting the go-ahead run score on Joe Smith’s wild pitch in the eighth inning on Saturday.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (13-7, 3.00 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (10-8, 4.45)

Gray dominated the Angels through 8 1/3 innings on Friday, allowing three runs on six hits to pick up the win. The Vanderbilt product snapped a four-start losing streak with that effort, which marked his longest outing since a shutout on April 28. Gray is 2-1 with five earned runs allowed in 22 total innings in his career against Los Angeles, spanning three starts.

Wilson started last Saturday at Oakland and did not factor in the decision despite holding the Athletics to one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last three turns but has not competed seven innings since June 19 at Cleveland. Wilson has struggled with his command lately, posting 17 strikeouts and 16 walks in his last five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout is 5-for-7 with three RBIs and four runs scored in the last two games.

2. Oakland LHP Eric O’Flaherty picked up his first save Wednesday in his first chance since taking over the job from injured LHP Sean Doolittle.

3. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar has hit safely in 12 straight games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Angels 3