Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are putting on a pitching clinic while opening up a big gap in the American League West. The Angels will attempt to polish off a four-game sweep and increase their division lead to five games when they host the Oakland Athletics in the finale on Sunday. The Athletics have had trouble hitting all month and are really struggling in the series after getting shut out in each of the last two games.

Los Angeles did not even have a starting pitcher ready for Saturday’s game, electing instead to stretch right-handed reliever Cory Rasmus out for three innings before mixing and matching the rest of the game, and ended up holding Oakland to three hits in the 2-0 triumph. The Athletics have been shut out four times this month and are losers of four games in the last week to the rival Angels. Oakland is enduring its roughest stretch of the season but still owns a four-game lead over Detroit and Kansas City in the wild-card race.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (14-6, 3.08 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (13-4, 3.33)

Kazmir was pushed back a day and will be pitching on six days rest after getting lit up by Los Angeles last Sunday. The 30-year-old lasted just three-plus innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while notching only one strikeout. Kazmir has allowed at least three earned runs in four of his last five starts, pushing his ERA from 2.37 to 3.08.

Shoemaker is trending in the opposite direction and is 4-0 with a 0.77 ERA in his last four games. The undrafted rookie has been particularly impressive in the last two turns, yielding a total of three hits over 14 2/3 innings while striking out 15 and walking three. Shoemaker struck out the only batter he faced in a relief appearance against Oakland on June 11 and will be making his first start against the division rivals.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics are guaranteed a losing record in August, snapping a string of 14 straight winning months.

2. Aybar has hit safely in 15 straight games and recorded multiple hits in eight of the last 10 contests.

3. Oakland CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Athletics 2