FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Athletics at Angels
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 22, 2015 / 6:49 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Athletics at Angels

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Oakland Athletics on Tuesday look to build on their newfound success at Angel Stadium when they meet Los Angeles in the second contest of a four-game series between American League West rivals. Oakland snapped a four-game losing streak in Anaheim and won for only the second time in the last nine contests there with a 6-3 victory Monday, dropping the Angels to 0-4 at home.

The Athletics are tied for second in baseball with 73 runs and have outscored opponents 53-4 in their seven victories and are riding the power surge of catcher Stephen Vogt, who hit a three-run blast Monday and has four homers and 12 RBIs. Designated hitter Billy Butler has also been a big contributor, hitting in 13 of his first 14 games with Oakland and compiling a .365 batting average. Los Angeles is 5-8 and its expected potent offense is hitting .214 as it is also struggling to get batters out with a 4.67 ERA. The Athletics’ Drew Pomeranz tries to regain the form he displayed in his season opener and opposes Hector Santiago, who is coming off a solid performance.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (1-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (1-1, 2.92)

Pomeranz yielded four runs and six hits in five innings of a 6-1 loss at Houston on Wednesday after allowing two hits and striking out six in seven shutout innings of a 12-0 victory over Seattle on April 10. The 26-year-old Tennessee native, who has pitched a career-high seven innings in three of his 41 career starts, is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and .172 batting average against in four appearances (two starts) against Los Angeles - all last season. Pomeranz is 3-11 with a 4.50 ERA in 26 road outings (21 starts) - 1-3, 1.42 in 10 appearances (five starts) last season.

Santiago was handed a six-run lead in the second inning and did his part to maintain it by allowing one run and four hits while striking out five in seven innings of a 10-2 victory at Texas on Wednesday. The 27-year-old New Jersey native lost 4-2 to Kansas City on April 10 in his season debut when he permitted three runs in 5 1/3 frames. Santiago is 2-2 with a 1.99 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) against Oakland - 1-0, 0.77 in four turns last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics RHP Dan Otero on Monday earned the victory with four innings of relief and has not allowed a run in 13 appearances against Los Angeles covering 19 2/3 innings.

2. Oakland INF/OF Ben Zobrist (left knee) missed Monday’s game and was scheduled to have a cortisone shot, and will not play until at least Thursday.

3. Beginning with Monday’s game, the Angels play 24 straight contests in California consisting of two homestands and a six-game trip to Oakland and San Francisco.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Angels 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.