Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics on Tuesday look to build on their newfound success at Angel Stadium when they meet Los Angeles in the second contest of a four-game series between American League West rivals. Oakland snapped a four-game losing streak in Anaheim and won for only the second time in the last nine contests there with a 6-3 victory Monday, dropping the Angels to 0-4 at home.

The Athletics are tied for second in baseball with 73 runs and have outscored opponents 53-4 in their seven victories and are riding the power surge of catcher Stephen Vogt, who hit a three-run blast Monday and has four homers and 12 RBIs. Designated hitter Billy Butler has also been a big contributor, hitting in 13 of his first 14 games with Oakland and compiling a .365 batting average. Los Angeles is 5-8 and its expected potent offense is hitting .214 as it is also struggling to get batters out with a 4.67 ERA. The Athletics’ Drew Pomeranz tries to regain the form he displayed in his season opener and opposes Hector Santiago, who is coming off a solid performance.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (1-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (1-1, 2.92)

Pomeranz yielded four runs and six hits in five innings of a 6-1 loss at Houston on Wednesday after allowing two hits and striking out six in seven shutout innings of a 12-0 victory over Seattle on April 10. The 26-year-old Tennessee native, who has pitched a career-high seven innings in three of his 41 career starts, is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and .172 batting average against in four appearances (two starts) against Los Angeles - all last season. Pomeranz is 3-11 with a 4.50 ERA in 26 road outings (21 starts) - 1-3, 1.42 in 10 appearances (five starts) last season.

Santiago was handed a six-run lead in the second inning and did his part to maintain it by allowing one run and four hits while striking out five in seven innings of a 10-2 victory at Texas on Wednesday. The 27-year-old New Jersey native lost 4-2 to Kansas City on April 10 in his season debut when he permitted three runs in 5 1/3 frames. Santiago is 2-2 with a 1.99 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) against Oakland - 1-0, 0.77 in four turns last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics RHP Dan Otero on Monday earned the victory with four innings of relief and has not allowed a run in 13 appearances against Los Angeles covering 19 2/3 innings.

2. Oakland INF/OF Ben Zobrist (left knee) missed Monday’s game and was scheduled to have a cortisone shot, and will not play until at least Thursday.

3. Beginning with Monday’s game, the Angels play 24 straight contests in California consisting of two homestands and a six-game trip to Oakland and San Francisco.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Angels 2