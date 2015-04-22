Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels avoided an 0-5 start at home for the first time in franchise history by exploding for a season high in runs Tuesday and look to make it two straight over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game series. Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak with a 14-1 victory behind Johnny Giavotella’s home run and career-high four RBIs as well as an eight-strikeout performance by Hector Santiago.

The Angels’ offensive explosion did not involve a contribution by Albert Pujols as the three-time National League MVP, who is 18th on the career home run list with 523, went 0-for-5 to drop his average to .192. The Athletics’ all-or-nothing season continues as they have been outscored 56-21 in their eight losses while outscoring opponents 53-4 in their seven victories. Oakland, which is 4-4 on its 10-game road trip, has lost eight of its last 10 games at Angel Stadium. The Athletics’ Sonny Gray yielded a career-high 11 hits in his last start and opposes Jered Weaver, who pitched better in his last turn after opening the season with two rough outings.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), KCOP (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (1-0, 2.11 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (0-2, 6.61)

Gray has received two consecutive no-decisions - both Oakland losses - after yielding four runs in six innings of a 6-4 setback at Kansas City on Friday. The 25-year-old Nashville, Tenn. native recorded two quality starts to begin the season, allowing one earned run and seven hits while striking out seven in 15 1/3 innings. Gray is 2-1 with a 2.68 ERA in six outings (five starts) against Los Angeles and has contained Pujols (1-for-13).

Weaver, who has seen a significant drop in his fastball velocity, received a no-decision after permitting two runs in six innings of a 6-3 victory at Houston on Friday. It was a big improvement for the 32-year-old Californian, who yielded 10 runs and 15 hits in 10 1/3 innings over his first two turns. Weaver, who is 69-29 with a 2.71 ERA in 130 starts at Angel Stadium, is 13-9, 2.49 in 30 starts against the Athletics and has enjoyed success against Billy Butler (6-for-29, six strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland INF-OF Ben Zobrist is expected to miss the series because of a knee injury and told reporters “I know it’s not normal, so it’s a little disconcerting” after an MRI revealed no ligament damage but frayed cartilage.

2. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun on Tuesday matched a career high with four hits while driving in three runs and scoring three times after going 1-for-12 in his previous three games.

3. Athletics manager Bob Melvin on Tuesday spelled his bullpen a bit in the eighth inning by using 1B Ike Davis, who recorded three consecutive groundouts.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Angels 2