Preview: Athletics at Angels

Albert Pujols has been putting on a power display of late and looks to clear the fences again when the Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series on Friday against the visiting Oakland Athletics. Pujols socked a milestone homer on Thursday to pass the legendary Mickey Mantle, marking the ninth time he has gone deep in his last 13 games.

Pujols’ two-run blast during a 6-2 victory over Tampa Bay raised his career count to 537 and moved him into 16th place on the all-time list. The homer spree has given him 17 on the season, tying him with Mike Trout - who also homered Thursday - for the team lead. Los Angeles has won just two of its last eight games and resides in third place in the American League West. Oakland defeated Texas 7-0 on Thursday for its second straight win but still possesses the AL’s worst record at 25-37.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (2-6, 2.51 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (4-3, 2.55)

Chavez has lost three of his last four starts despite not giving up an earned run in two of them. He pitched eight scoreless innings to beat the New York Yankees on May 31 and followed up with a subpar effort against Boston in which he allowed four runs and 10 hits in five frames. Chavez lost twice to the Angels in April, allowing five earned runs over 11 innings to fall to 1-5 with a 4.02 ERA in 15 career appearances (four starts).

Santiago was roughed up for five runs and five hits in five innings of a no-decision against Tampa Bay in his last start before bouncing back with 3 2/3 frames of scoreless relief against the Yankees on Saturday. He blanked Detroit on three hits over 7 1/3 innings on May 29, so the Angels are hoping the poor start was an aberration. Santiago is 3-2 with a 1.91 ERA in eight career appearances (six starts) against the Athletics, including a victory on April 21 in which he allowed one run and three hits over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout has hit six home runs over his last 11 games.

2. Oakland RF Josh Reddick is 9-for-18 with a homer and three doubles during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Pujols is 7-for-16 with a homer against Chavez.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Athletics 5