Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels try to continue their mastery of Oakland when they host the Athletics on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series. Los Angeles has won 12 of the last 16 meetings and 10 of 13 at home versus Oakland after Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun belted solo home runs in the eighth inning to lift the Angels to a 5-4 victory Friday and improve them to 6-27 this season when allowing three or more runs.

Trout is 6-for-8 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored in his last two games and has scored 400 runs since 2012 — the most in baseball and 54 more than next-best Miguel Cabrera of Detroit. Los Angeles, which has won 10 of its last 14 at home, continues to deliver with runners in scoring position, improving to 13-for-37 in its last four games with a 2-for-5 performance Friday after going 6-for-39 in its previous five contests. Josh Reddick on Friday belted a two-run homer and is 16-for-44 with three home runs and eight RBIs in his last 13 games for the Athletics, who have lost five of their last seven contests after winning six of seven. Oakland’s Kendall Graveman is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA in four starts since returning from Triple-A Nashville and opposes C.J. Wilson, who has lost three of his last four turns.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (3-2, 4.83 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (3-5, 3.92)

Graveman received a no-decision after allowing one run and striking out six in seven innings of a 7-4 loss at Boston on Sunday. “I still felt strong coming back out for the eighth, still felt like the baseball was coming out good,” the 24-year-old Alabama native, who yielded a solo home run leading off the Red Sox’ seven-run eighth inning before getting pulled, told reporters. Graveman earned a no-decision in his only start against Los Angeles, which occurred in a 6-3 victory at Angel Stadium on April 20 when he permitted three runs (two earned), four hits and three walks in three innings.

Wilson yielded six runs and seven hits while striking out eight in seven innings of a 6-2 loss at Yankee Stadium on Sunday with five of the runs coming via the long ball. The 34-year-old Californian, who is the subject of trade rumors involving Andre Ethier and the Dodgers, is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his last five turns. Billy Butler and Reddick are a combined 7-for-40 with 12 strikeouts against Wilson, who is 11-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 49 appearances (20 starts) versus Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles’ Albert Pujols on Friday recorded his 1,123 extra-base hit, moving ahead of Manny Ramirez and into sole possession of 14th all-time.

2. The Athletics are 3-12 when the opposition starts a left-hander this season.

3. Of Los Angeles’ 65 home runs this season, 42 have been solo shots.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Angels 2