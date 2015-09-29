Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to continue their surge toward a postseason berth when they host the American League West-rival Oakland Athletics on Tuesday in the middle contest of their three-game set. Los Angeles posted its sixth consecutive victory in the series opener, a 5-4 triumph in which David Murphy delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning, to remain a half-game behind Houston for the second AL wild card.

The Angels also climbed within two games of division-leading Texas and visit the Rangers for a season-ending four-game series that begins Thursday. C.J. Cron recorded three of Los Angeles’ seven hits to extend his hitting streak to five games. Slugger Albert Pujols homered for the third time in six contests to raise his season total to 38, his most since belting 42 for St. Louis in 2010. Oakland squandered a 4-3 lead Monday en route to its third straight loss and eighth in nine games as it kicked off its season-ending six-game road trip.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Chris Bassitt (1-7, 3.07 ERA) vs. Angels RH Nick Tropeano (2-2, 4.35)

Bassitt lasted only three innings against Texas on Thursday in his first start in just under a month, yielding three runs and six hits en route to his third straight loss. The 26-year-old native of Ohio had been sidelined with a sore shoulder since surrendering four runs on seven hits and four walks over 4 1/3 frames of a setback at Seattle on Aug. 26. Bassitt made his only career appearance against the Angels on April 29, when he struck out three in two scoreless innings of relief.

Tropeano also is coming off a short outing in which he allowed two unearned runs on four hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings of a no-decision at Houston on Wednesday. The 25-year-old from West Islip, New York, had tossed a scoreless frame in relief at Minnesota three days earlier. Tropeano was superb in his only career start against Oakland on April 23, scattering five hits over six scoreless innings in his season — and Angels — debut.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout was named the team’s MVP while RHP Huston Street, who is sidelined with a groin injury but leads the AL with 40 saves, received the Nick Adenhart Award as the club’s pitcher of the year.

2. Oakland manager Bob Melvin announced RHP Sonny Gray has been shut down for the season due to a sore hip while LHP Barry Zito will start the finale of the series with the Angels on Wednesday.

3. The Angels on Monday signed RHP Mat Latos, who was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers three days earlier.

