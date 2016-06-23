Preview: Athletics at Angels

Tim Lincecum fared well against Oakland in his Los Angeles debut and attempts to follow up with another strong outing when the Angels open a four-game set against the host Athletics on Thursday. Lincecum gave up one run and four hits in six innings while beating Oakland last Saturday in his first major-league outing since June 27, 2015.

Lincecum's performance helped Los Angeles take two of three from Oakland but the Angels followed up by suffering a three-game sweep against the Houston Astros. Designated hitter Albert Pujols missed the final two games of the Houston series due to a hamstring injury and the possibility remains that he will be placed on the disabled list. "When I'm good, I'm good and I'm going to play," Pujols told reporters. "Right now, I'm not going to take my chances." Oakland lost 4-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday to complete a 3-6 homestand and has dropped 13 of its last 17 games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-6, 4.87 ERA) vs. Angels RH Tim Lincecum (1-0, 1.50)

Graveman was superb against the Angels last Friday when he gave up one run and three hits in seven innings but settled for a no-decision. Consistency has been an issue for the 25-year-old, as he has pitched less than five innings in five of his 13 outings. Graveman is 0-1 with a 1.88 in four career starts against Los Angeles.

Lincecum provided optimism for the team's shaky rotation with his solid first outing. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner with the San Francisco Giants has recovered from hip surgery and is aiming to revive a career that has seen him win 109 games and toss two no-hitters. Lincecum is 6-3 with a 2.60 ERA in 11 career starts against Oakland and has shut down Yonder Alonso (3-for-25, eight strikeouts) and Coco Crisp (3-for-15).

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics LF/DH Khris Davis (calf) is just 3-for-22 over his past six games.

2. Los Angles SS Andrelton Simmons is hitless in 17 at-bats over the last five contests.

3. Oakland LHP Rich Hill (groin) is set to make a rehab appearance for Class-A Stockton on Monday and then return to the majors.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Angels 3