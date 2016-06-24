Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics appear to be getting the hang of winning on the road as they aim for their third straight victory away from home when the continue their four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Oakland had lost nine straight on the road dating to May 24 before salvaging the finale of its eight-game trek with a 6-1 triumph at Cincinnati on June 12, and it held off a ninth-inning comeback attempt by Los Angeles for a 5-4 win in Thursday's series opener.

Khris Davis may be breaking out of his slump as he homered Thursday after going 3-for-22 over his previous six contests while Marcus Semien recorded three RBIs twice in the last three games. The Angels fell one run short of knotting Thursday's contest after Jett Bandy homered in the ninth inning, losing for the third straight time. Bandy has been swinging a hot bat for Los Angeles, going 4-for-7 with his first home run of the season over his last two contests and recorded two three-RBI performances in his last four contests. Andrelton Simmons may have left his hitting woes on the road as he went 2-for-4 in the series opener after recording one hit in 20 at-bats during the Angels' six-game trek.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Eric Surkamp (0-5, 7.20 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (6-6, 5.10)

Surkamp makes his ninth attempt at his first victory of the season after suffering a hard-luck loss to Los Angeles on Sunday. The 28-year-old native of Cincinnati allowed two runs and six hits over six innings after being tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 frames by Texas on June 14. Surkamp also lost to the Angels on April 13 as he gave up two runs on five hits and four walks over 4 2/3 innings in his first career meeting with them.

Weaver is looking for a repeat performance after tossing a three-hit shutout at Oakland on Sunday. It was just the second win in five starts for the 33-year-old Californian, with both coming on the road. Weaver is 14-11 with three of his eight career shutouts and a 2.62 ERA in 34 outings against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels RHP Joe Smith, who hasn't pitched since June 4 because of a strained left hamstring, threw a simulated game Wednesday and continues his recovery Sunday with a bullpen session or rehab assignment.

2. Oakland RHP Henderson Alvarez met with Dr. James Andrews each of the last two days after recently being shut down from a rehab assignment as he attempts to return from shoulder surgery.

3. Los Angeles LHP Tyler Skaggs, who is attempting to return from Tommy John surgery in August 2014, threw 2 2/3 innings in a simulated game Wednesday - his first action since June 8.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Athletics 2