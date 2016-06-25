Preview: Athletics at Angels

Albert Pujols looks to gain sole possession of 11th place on the all-time home run list while the Los Angeles Angels attempt to halt a five-game slide when they host the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. Pujols belted his 573rd career homer in Friday’s 7-4 loss to pull even with Harmon Killebrew.

The blast ended a 15-game drought for the slugger, who hadn’t gone deep since June 5 at Pittsburgh. Oakland has won three straight on the road, following a triumph at Cincinnati on June 12 with wins in the first two contests of the four-game series. Khris Davis homered for the second consecutive game after going 3-for-22 over his previous six contests, belting a three-run shot in the eighth inning Friday to snap a 4-4 deadlock. After collecting three RBIs in the series opener, Marcus Semien went 3-for-4 for the second time in his last four contests to raise his average to .244 — the highest it has been since April 16 (.257).

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Dillon Overton (NR) vs. Angels RH Jhoulys Chacin (3-5, 5.50)

Overton will be summoned from Triple-A Nashville to make his major-league debut Saturday. The 24-year-old from Oklahoma has posted an 8-4 record with one complete game and a 3.01 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) for the Sounds this year. A second-round pick in the 2013 draft, Overton won each of his last seven starts for Nashville and did not allow an earned run in his last three outings.

Chacin lasted only two innings at Houston on Monday, surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits and five walks en route to a loss. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has struggled in four outings this month, giving up 18 runs and 26 hits with 13 walks and only seven strikeouts over 17 1/3 frames. Chacin settled for a no-decision in his only career start against Oakland despite allowing only two runs and five hits in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Overton will be the American League-high 11th pitcher to start a game for Oakland this season.

2. Los Angeles activated RHP Nick Tropeano (shoulder) from the 15-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

3. Oakland C Stephen Vogt is 2-for-2 with a homer and a walk against Chacin.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Athletics 3