Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics attempt to complete a four-game sweep when they visit the downtrodden Los Angeles Angels in Sunday's series finale. After scoring a total of one run in losing the final two contests of its three-game home series against its American League West rival last weekend, Oakland brought the offense to Los Angeles, recording 19 runs over the first three games.

Danny Valencia went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 7-3 victory and has collected eight hits in 20 at-bats during his five-game hitting streak. Los Angeles' last win came against Oakland, but it took place a week ago as the club enters Sunday with a six-game losing streak. The Angels scored all three of their runs against Oakland rookie Dillon Overton on home runs, with Albert Pujols launching a milestone shot. It was the 574th career homer for the slugger, who passed Harmon Killebrew for 11th place on the all-time list.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (3-6, 5.20 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (4-4, 4.99)

Gray's winless streak reached nine starts Tuesday, when he settled for a no-decision against Milwaukee despite allowing just two runs - one earned - and striking out seven in six innings. The 26-year-old native of Nashville has not won since April 22 at Toronto, where he yielded three runs over seven frames to pick up his lone road victory this season. Gray has posted a 5-3 record and 3.27 ERA in 12 career games (11 starts) versus the Angels.

Santiago has won only one of his last seven starts but has pitched well of late, allowing a total of two runs over 12 1/3 innings in his last two outings. The 28-year-old from New Jersey has been keeping the ball in the park as he has served up just one home run in his last four starts after surrendering seven over his previous three turns. Santiago yielded four runs over 7 2/3 innings in a no-decision at Oakland on April 12 to remain at 3-3 with a 3.34 ERA in 12 career meetings (10 starts) with the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics CF Coco Crisp is 4-for-9 with two doubles, two RBIs and five runs scored in the series.

2. Pujols needs one homer to join Barry Bonds, Eddie Murray, Frank Robinson and Eddie Mathews as the only players to record at least 15 in each of their first 16 major-league seasons.

3. Oakland optioned LHP Eric Surkamp to Triple-A Nashville and transferred RHP Henderson Alvarez to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for Overton.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Angels 3