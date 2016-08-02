Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletic and Los Angeles Angels are tied for last place in the American League West but both teams were busy at the trade deadline in advance of Tuesday’s three-game series in Anaheim, Calif. Oakland and Los Angeles sport identical 47-58 marks, although the Angels have scored 57 more runs overall and are 6-4 against the A’s this season.

Oakland, which was outscored 19-6 in a three-game sweep over the weekend in Cleveland, traded right fielder Josh Reddick and left-hander Rich Hill to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for three minor-league pitching prospects: Jharel Cotton, Grant Holmes and Frankie Montas. “Losing ‘Red’ and Rich is tough. They were core pieces,” Athletics reliever Sean Doolittle said. The Angels were surprisingly active, sending 10-game winner Hector Santiago and right-hander Alan Busenitz to Minnesota for pitchers Ricky Nolasco and Alex Meyer. Los Angeles also dealt right-handed reliever Joe Smith to the Chicago Cubs for Class A right-hander Jesus Castillo.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Manaea (3-5, 4.57 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (5-11, 4.17)

Manaea has struck out 35 batters and not issued a walk in his last four games (26 2/3 innings), but has a quartet of no-decisions to show for it. The 24-year-old rookie benefited from a personal-best nine strikeouts to limit the damage despite permitting a career-high 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings at Texas on Wednesday. Manaea has struggled mightily on the road, posting an 0-3 mark with a bloated 6.99 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .328 against him this season.

Shoemaker’s throwing error led to his undoing on Wednesday, as the 29-year-old’s miscue opened the door for a five-run performance in six innings of a 7-5 setback to Kansas City. The 29-year-old entered that contest with a 3-5 mark and 2.39 ERA while striking out 93 in his previous 12 outings (83 innings). Shoemaker has dominated Oakland in both encounters this season, allowing just one hit over six scoreless frames in a 5-1 win on April 13 before yielding one earned run in six innings of a no-decision two months later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels DH Albert Pujols has 12 hits and nine RBIs in his last seven games overall and 12 and 10, respectively, in 10 meetings with Oakland this season.

2. Oakland OF Khris Davis has followed a six-game hitting streak and five-game RBI stretch by going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in his last two contests.

3. Los Angeles INF Cliff Pennington (right hamstring strain) is expected to be activated for Tuesday’s opener against the team that selected him with the 21st overall pick of the 2005 draft.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Athletics 2