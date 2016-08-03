Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Oakland has struggled mightily on its nine-game road trip, falling to 2-5 with a 5-4 loss to Los Angeles in the series opener.

Khris Davis belted one of the Athletics' three home runs in the defeat, raising his team-leading total to 27 — which matches his career high set last season. The blast was the fourth of the road trip for Davis, who has collected six RBIs during the trek. The Angels used a two-run homer by Jett Bandy and a three-run shot by Jefry Marte to improve to 3-2 on their seven-game homestand. Marte has gone 8-for-19 with six RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (7-7, 4.15 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (8-8, 5.14)

Graveman had his 11-start unbeaten streak halted Friday when he yielded four runs — three earned — and six hits over 6 1/3 innings at Cleveland. The 25-year-old native of Alabama registered six victories during his streak, which followed a stretch of five consecutive losses. Graveman has made three of his five career starts against the Angels this season, evening his record at 1-1 on June 23 after allowing two runs over 6 2/3 innings in a triumph at Los Angeles.

Weaver settled for a no-decision against Boston on Thursday after giving up just one run and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. It marked the third time in four outings the 33-year-old Californian allowed a single run but first in which he walked away without a victory. Weaver made back-to-back starts against the Athletics in late June, throwing a shutout June 19 at Oakland to improve to 14-11 with three blankings and a 2.73 ERA in 35 career turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels placed Huston Street (knee) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Mike Morin from Triple-A Salt Lake while also activating INF Cliff Pennington from the 60-day DL.

2. Oakland recalled INF Tyler Ladendorf from Triple-A Nashville, optioned J.B. Wendelken to the same club and activated fellow RHP Andrew Triggs from the 15-day DL.

3. Los Angeles is expected to send newly acquired RHP Ricky Nolasco to the mound for Thursday's series finale.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Athletics 3