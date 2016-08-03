FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Preview: Athletics at Angels
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 4, 2016 / 5:57 AM / a year ago

Preview: Athletics at Angels

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Oakland Athletics look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Oakland has struggled mightily on its nine-game road trip, falling to 2-5 with a 5-4 loss to Los Angeles in the series opener.

Khris Davis belted one of the Athletics' three home runs in the defeat, raising his team-leading total to 27 — which matches his career high set last season. The blast was the fourth of the road trip for Davis, who has collected six RBIs during the trek. The Angels used a two-run homer by Jett Bandy and a three-run shot by Jefry Marte to improve to 3-2 on their seven-game homestand. Marte has gone 8-for-19 with six RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (7-7, 4.15 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (8-8, 5.14)

Graveman had his 11-start unbeaten streak halted Friday when he yielded four runs — three earned — and six hits over 6 1/3 innings at Cleveland. The 25-year-old native of Alabama registered six victories during his streak, which followed a stretch of five consecutive losses. Graveman has made three of his five career starts against the Angels this season, evening his record at 1-1 on June 23 after allowing two runs over 6 2/3 innings in a triumph at Los Angeles.

Weaver settled for a no-decision against Boston on Thursday after giving up just one run and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. It marked the third time in four outings the 33-year-old Californian allowed a single run but first in which he walked away without a victory. Weaver made back-to-back starts against the Athletics in late June, throwing a shutout June 19 at Oakland to improve to 14-11 with three blankings and a 2.73 ERA in 35 career turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels placed Huston Street (knee) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Mike Morin from Triple-A Salt Lake while also activating INF Cliff Pennington from the 60-day DL.

2. Oakland recalled INF Tyler Ladendorf from Triple-A Nashville, optioned J.B. Wendelken to the same club and activated fellow RHP Andrew Triggs from the 15-day DL.

3. Los Angeles is expected to send newly acquired RHP Ricky Nolasco to the mound for Thursday's series finale.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Athletics 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.