Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics hope to avoid being swept of a second straight series when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for the finale of their three-game set. Oakland got off to a good start on its nine-game road trip, winning two of three at Texas, but lost all three contests in Cleveland and dropped its first two contests against the Angels, including an 8-6 decision Wednesday.
Yonder Alonso is heating up for the Athletics, going 2-for-4 in each of his last three games and notching at least one hit in five of his last six. Los Angeles improved to 4-2 on its seven-game homestand and used the long ball to do it, belting three home runs — including a walk-off, two-run blast by Albert Pujols in the ninth inning. The veteran slugger finished with three RBI and went 3-for-5, giving him four multi-hit performances in the past six games. Jefry Marte homered for the second straight day to extend his hitting streak to six games and has knocked in a run in four consecutive contests.
TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (2-4, 5.53 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (4-8, 5.13)
Hahn is expected to be recalled from Triple-A to make his ninth start of the season and first since July 24, when he settled for a no-decision against Tampa Bay after allowing just one run and four hits in 7 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old native of Connecticut has posted a 1-6 record with a 3.66 ERA in 13 starts for Nashville this year. Hahn has made two career starts against the Angels, going 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 10 strikeouts over 12 2/3 frames.
Nolasco will make his debut with Los Angeles after being acquired from Minnesota prior to Monday's trade deadline. The 33-year-old Californian went 0-1 over his final three starts for the Twins despite allowing just one run in two of the outings. Nolasco fell to 2-1 with one shutout and a 3.33 ERA in four career turns versus Oakland on July 4, when he yielded three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings.
1. Pujols is tied with Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Stan Musial, Frank Robinson and Jimmie Foxx for second place with 12 career walk-off home runs — one behind all-time leader Jim Thome.
2. Oakland 2B Jed Lowrie went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Wednesday despite being bothered by a sore left foot.
3. Los Angeles announced RHP Nick Tropeano will undergo Tommy John surgery and likely will not return until 2018.
PREDICTION: Angels 7, Athletics 5