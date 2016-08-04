Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics hope to avoid being swept of a second straight series when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for the finale of their three-game set. Oakland got off to a good start on its nine-game road trip, winning two of three at Texas, but lost all three contests in Cleveland and dropped its first two contests against the Angels, including an 8-6 decision Wednesday.

Yonder Alonso is heating up for the Athletics, going 2-for-4 in each of his last three games and notching at least one hit in five of his last six. Los Angeles improved to 4-2 on its seven-game homestand and used the long ball to do it, belting three home runs — including a walk-off, two-run blast by Albert Pujols in the ninth inning. The veteran slugger finished with three RBI and went 3-for-5, giving him four multi-hit performances in the past six games. Jefry Marte homered for the second straight day to extend his hitting streak to six games and has knocked in a run in four consecutive contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (2-4, 5.53 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (4-8, 5.13)

Hahn is expected to be recalled from Triple-A to make his ninth start of the season and first since July 24, when he settled for a no-decision against Tampa Bay after allowing just one run and four hits in 7 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old native of Connecticut has posted a 1-6 record with a 3.66 ERA in 13 starts for Nashville this year. Hahn has made two career starts against the Angels, going 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 10 strikeouts over 12 2/3 frames.

Nolasco will make his debut with Los Angeles after being acquired from Minnesota prior to Monday's trade deadline. The 33-year-old Californian went 0-1 over his final three starts for the Twins despite allowing just one run in two of the outings. Nolasco fell to 2-1 with one shutout and a 3.33 ERA in four career turns versus Oakland on July 4, when he yielded three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pujols is tied with Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Stan Musial, Frank Robinson and Jimmie Foxx for second place with 12 career walk-off home runs — one behind all-time leader Jim Thome.

2. Oakland 2B Jed Lowrie went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Wednesday despite being bothered by a sore left foot.

3. Los Angeles announced RHP Nick Tropeano will undergo Tommy John surgery and likely will not return until 2018.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Athletics 5