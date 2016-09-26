Preview: Athletics at Angels

Rookie Ryon Healy hopes to finish his impressive rookie season strong as the Oakland Athletics visit the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series that kicks off Monday. Healy went 3-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's 7-1 victory over Texas and is batting .303 with 12 homers and 33 RBIs in a career that began on the Monday after the All-Star Game and could end with multiple trips to the Mid-Summer Classic.

"He’s been here long enough where teams are making adjustments to him, and he’s continuing to make adjustments himself,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin told reporters about Healy. “Yeah, he’s certainly a guy we’re looking for next year to be an important factor and play a lot.'' Los Angeles' Albert Pujols has hit 591 career home runs, passing five players this season to move into ninth place on the all-time list, and while he won't get any higher in 2016, he still can climb the doubles ladder. Pujols has 602 two-base hits and needs one to tie Cal Ripken Jr. for 14th all-time and three to equal Paul Molitor and Paul Waner for 12th. The Angels' Jered Weaver makes his 31st start of the season - fifth versus the Athletics - and opposes rookie Sean Manaea, who hasn't allowed a run in two starts since returning from a back injury.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Manaea (6-9, 4.03 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (12-12, 5.20)

Manaea didn't figure in the decision after allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven in six scoreless innings of Oakland's 2-1 loss to Houston on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Indiana native defeated Kansas City 8-0 on Sept. 14 in his first start since Aug. 29, yielding three hits with five strikeouts in five frames. Manaea faced Los Angeles once - a 5-4 road loss on Aug. 2, when he permitted five runs - four earned - in 5 2/3 innings with Jett Bandy and Jefry Marte homering.

Weaver, who is 6-6 with a 4.92 ERA in 16 home starts this season, allowed four runs and six hits while striking out six in six innings of a 5-4 victory at Texas on Wednesday for his second win in three starts and fourth in his last five decisions. The 33-year-old Californian is 1-0 with a 4.56 ERA against Oakland this season - including a no-decision in Los Angeles' 10-7 victory on Sept. 5, when he yielded five runs in four innings. Stephen Vogt is batting .303 with two home runs in 33 at-bats against Weaver, who is 14-11 with a 2.91 ERA in 37 career starts versus the Athletics

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland LF Khris Davis (40 home runs, 99 RBIs) went 1-for-10 with two walks and four strikeouts in the three-game series against Texas after missing two contests because of illness.

2. Angels CF Mike Trout needs three RBIs for 100 this season - six for 500 in his career - and 24 at-bats for 3,000.

3. Los Angeles (69-87) leads Oakland (67-88) in the race to avoid last place in the American League West.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Athletics 2