Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels hope to have Albert Pujols back in the lineup Wednesday as they attempt to complete a sweep of their three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics. Pujols, who leads Los Angeles in both home runs (31) and RBIs (119), did not play in Tuesday's 8-1 victory because of a sore foot.

The veteran slugger hit safely in 10 of his previous 11 contests prior to going 0-for-4 in the series opener. Jefry Marte highlighted a seven-run fourth inning with a grand slam while Kole Calhoun went 3-for-3 and scored twice for the Angels, who have won six of their last seven contests. Mike Trout drew his 113th walk of the year, tying the single-season franchise record set in 1995 by Tony Phillips. Oakland has lost seven of its last eight games and scored a total of two runs over their last four setbacks.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (5-11, 5.74 ERA) vs. Angels RH Alex Meyer (1-3, 5.91)

Gray's return from a forearm injury will be a short one, as manager Bob Melvin stated he will work just one or two innings. The 26-year-old native of Nashville has not pitched since Aug. 6, when he suffered his third loss in four outings despite allowing only two runs over five innings against the Chicago Cubs. Gray is 5-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 13 career games (12 starts) versus the Angels, including a no-decision at Los Angeles on June 26 in which he gave up two runs and six hits over six frames.

Meyer escaped with a no-decision at Houston on Friday after surrendering four runs on four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. It was a disappointing effort from the 26-year-old from Indiana, as he scattered two hits over five scoreless frames against Toronto five days earlier to record his first career victory. Meyer, who was acquired from Minnesota along with Ricky Nolasco for Hector Santiago, lost at Oakland on Sept. 7 after giving up one run on one hit and four walks over 3 1/3 innings in his Angels debut.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics LHP Ross Detwiler, who originally was scheduled to start Wednesday's contest, is expected to relieve Gray when the time comes.

2. Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs, who has not pitched since Sept. 9 because of a forearm injury, threw a bullpen session on Tuesday without issues and could start against Houston this weekend.

3. Oakland rookie 3B Ryon Healy is 7-for-12 over his last three games after going 1-for-16 in his previous four contests.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Angels 4