Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics attempt to shake off an embarrassing loss as they continue their stretch of 15 consecutive divisional contests Tuesday, when they visit the Los Angeles Angels for the opener of a three-game series. Oakland began its string against American League West rivals with three losses before reeling off five straight wins, but its streak was halted Sunday with an 11-1 setback against Seattle.

The Athletics managed only five hits in the defeat but hope to regain the services of Rajai Davis, who posted back-to-back two-hit performances before missing three games with a hamstring injury. Los Angeles earned a split of its four-game set against Toronto by capturing a 2-1 decision on Monday. Mike Trout carries an eight-game hitting streak into Tuesday's series opener after recording his second triple of the year in the triumph over the Blue Jays. The Athletics and Angels are meeting for the second time this month after splitting a season-opening four-game set in Oakland.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (1-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Angels RH J.C. Ramirez (2-2, 6.46)

Hahn will be making his third start since replacing Raul Alcantara in the rotation. The 27-year-old native of Connecticut posted a victory over Texas in his last outing, allowing one run and two hits over six innings on Wednesday. Hahn is 1-0 with a 4.86 ERA in three career starts against Los Angeles but has issued eight walks - his highest amount versus any team.

Ramirez has lost both of his starts while filling in for the injured Garrett Richards, surrendering eight runs and 10 hits over 10 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old Nicaraguan made three relief appearances - two against Oakland - before joining the rotation and went 2-0 while allowing three runs over five frames. Ramirez will be making his first career start versus the Athletics after going 2-1 with one save and a 4.76 ERA in nine relief outings against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels attempted to strengthen their beleaguered bullpen by sending a player to be named or cash to Atlanta for RHP David Hernandez, who made his debut on Monday and retired the only batter he faced while also picking off a baserunner.

2. Oakland acquired OF Ryan LaMarre from Los Angeles for a player to be named or cash and assigned him to Triple-A Nashville.

3. Los Angeles activated Vicente Campos (elbow) from the disabled list and optioned him, along with fellow RHP Daniel Wright, to Triple-A Salt Lake.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Angels 3