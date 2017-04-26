Preview: Athletics at Angels

Despite winning the last two, the Los Angeles Angels hope to avoid another game with only two runs scored when they host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Los Angeles dropped a 6-2 decision to Toronto on Sunday but has posted back-to-back 2-1 victories, including an 11-inning affair in the series opener.

After nine scoreless innings, each team led off its half of the 10th with a home run before Danny Espinosa opened the 11th with a single and scored three batters later on Kole Calhoun's single. Mike Trout launched the Angels' homer and brings a nine-game hitting streak into Wednesday's contest. Oakland's offense has stalled of late, producing one run in consecutive setbacks that have followed a five-game winning streak. Trevor Plouffe is batting just .231 but is riding a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 contests.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.43 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 4.98)

Manaea is coming off his first win of the season, a six-inning effort against Seattle on Friday in which he allowed one run and five hits. The 25-year-old native of Indiana escaped with a no-decision against Los Angeles in his season debut on April 4 after surrendering four runs and five hits in six frames. Manaea remains in search of his first career victory versus the Angels after going 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA in two starts against them as a rookie last year.

Shoemaker has allowed two runs in three of his four starts this season but has yet to record a win. One of those two-run outings came opposite Manaea earlier this month, when the 30-year-old from Michigan yielded four hits and walked three in a no-decision at Oakland. Shoemaker owns a 4-2 record and 3.49 ERA in 10 career starts and one relief appearance against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics placed OF Rajai Davis (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list and designated RHP Raul Alcantara for assignment while recalling OF Ryan LaMarre and RHP Cesar Valdez from Triple-A Nashville.

2. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons is 9-for-24 during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Oakland is expected to activate RHP Kendall Graveman from the DL to start Thursday's series finale.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Angels 2