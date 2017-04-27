Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to complete their second series sweep of the season when they host the Oakland Athletics for the finale of their three-game set on Thursday. Los Angeles, which swept Seattle in its first home series of the year, edged Oakland in 11 innings in the opener before posting an 8-5 triumph on Wednesday.

Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun each recorded three hits while the former drove in three runs for the Angels, who registered 14 hits - all singles - in improving to 4-2 on their seven-game homestand. Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons both singled on Wednesday to extend their hitting streaks to 10 and seven games, respectively. Oakland has lost three in a row following a five-game winning streak, getting outscored 21-7 during the slide. Yonder Alonso homered and drove in three runs and Matt Joyce also went deep, but Trevor Plouffe saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end after going 0-for-3.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-0, 2.00 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (1-2, 4.76)

Graveman returns to the rotation after landing on the disabled list and missing one turn due to a strained shoulder. The 26-year-old native of Alabama was superb before the injury, allowing a total of four runs over 18 innings in three outings. Graveman is 2-1 with one complete game and a 3.32 ERA in seven career starts against Los Angeles, including a victory over Nolasco in his season debut on April 3 in which he yielded two runs over six frames.

Nolasco will be back in action after having his start pushed back in order for him to work on what the team called a mechanical issue. The 34-year-old Californian recorded his first win of the season last time out, allowing two runs over six innings at Houston on April 18. Nolasco fell to 3-3 with one shutout and a 3.52 ERA in eight career turns against the Athletics after giving up three runs in 5 2/3 frames opposite Graveman in Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics LHP Sean Manaea worked only two innings before leaving Wednesday's game with tightness in his left shoulder and is questionable for his next start.

2. Los Angeles DH Albert Pujols recorded his 1,834th career RBI on Wednesday to pass Dave Winfield for 17th place on the all-time list and pull within one of Rafael Palmeiro for 16th.

3. Oakland RHP Chris Bassitt will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Single-A Stockton after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Angels 2