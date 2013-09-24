Athletics 10, Angels 5: Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and Brandon Moss added a two-run blast as visiting Oakland won its fifth straight game.

Seth Smith scored and doubled in a run in support of Tommy Milone (12-9), who was charged with five runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings. Stephen Vogt chipped in an RBI single as the Athletics moved within one game of the Boston Red Sox for the best record in the American League.

Howie Kendrick homered and drove in four but Garrett Richards (7-7) was lit up for seven runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings for the Angels, who dropped to 6-11 against Oakland this season.

The Athletics jumped out with two runs in the second and made it a 5-1 gap in the third when Lowrie crushed a 2-2 changeup from Richards into the stands in right-center. An error by Oakland shortstop Eric Sogard started a rally for Los Angeles in the bottom of the frame, and Kendrick sent a bases-clearing double to right-center to cut it to 5-4.

Moss got two of those runs back in the fifth with a towering blast to right. Alberto Callaspo and Josh Reddick each drove in a run in the ninth to put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland LF Yoenis Cespedes (shoulder) got the day off after serving as the designated hitter in the previous seven contests. … Los Angeles CF Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts and is 6-for-35 in his last 10 games. … Athletics closer Grant Balfour, who has been off since blowing a save against the Angels last week, walked a pair but struck out the side in a scoreless ninth.