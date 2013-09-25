Angels 3, Athletics 0: Jason Vargas scattered four hits en route to recording his fifth career shutout and Howie Kendrick homered for the second straight night as host Los Angeles snapped Oakland’s five-game winning streak.

Josh Hamilton added a two-run single in the third inning and J.B. Shuck had two hits for the Angels, who ended a modest two-game losing skid.

Jed Lowrie collected two hits for the Athletics (94-64), who fell for just the third time in 14 contests and remained one game behind Boston (95-63) for the top record in the American League and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Vargas (9-7) notched his 10th career complete game - and third this season - after striking out five to snap a four-start winless stretch.

After going deep in Los Angeles’ 10-5 series-opening loss on Monday, Kendrick picked up where he left off in the first inning by launching a 1-0 fastball from A.J. Griffin (14-10) over the wall in left-center field. Hamilton extended the Angels’ lead to 3-0 in the third as his soft fly ball to left plated Tommy Field and Shuck.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Griffin fell to 4-1 in his last six starts after permitting three runs on five hits in as many innings. ... Struggling Los Angeles CF Mike Trout went 0-for-3 and fanned twice to plummet to 2-for-17 with nine strikeouts in his past five games. ... Lowrie is 12-for-31 with seven RBIs and eight runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak.