Angels 3, Athletics 1: Jered Weaver continued his mastery of Oakland by tossing seven solid innings and Erick Aybar collected an RBI single among his three hits as host Los Angeles claimed two of three in the series.

Josh Hamilton slapped an RBI single with two outs in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 contests. Hamilton also plated a run with a fielder’s choice as the Angels defeated Oakland for the fourth time in six outings this month.

Jed Lowrie had a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning for the Athletics (94-65), who lost for the second straight day to reside 1 1/2 games behind Boston (95-63) for the top record in the American League.

After missing his last start with a strained right forearm, Weaver (11-8) didn’t look the worse for wear en route to improving to 8-1 in his last 11 starts versus Oakland. The 30-year-old allowed one run on five hits before Dane De La Rosa bridged the gap to Ernesto Frieri, who retired the side in the ninth for his 37th save.

With Los Angeles nursing a 1-0 lead, Aybar doubled the advantage in the fifth by sending a first-pitch changeup from rookie Dan Straily (10-8) up the middle to score Andrew Romine. Hamilton tacked on another run with an infield hit to plate J.B. Shuck before Kole Calhoun was thrown out at second to end the inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Straily fell to 1-3 versus Los Angeles after permitting three runs (one earned) on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. ... Oakland 1B Nate Freiman’s health has improved as he deals with an abdominal strain. He could return for the team’s three-game set against Seattle this weekend. ... The Angels conclude their regular season by beginning a four-game series against AL West-rival Texas on Thursday.