Angels 4, Athletics 1: Mike Trout drove in a pair of runs and Garrett Richards worked seven strong innings as host Los Angeles posted a rare victory over Oakland.

Hank Conger and Raul Ibanez registered two hits and an RBI apiece for the Angels, who defeated the Athletics for just the second time in seven meetings this season. Richards (6-2) allowed one run and four hits while fanning four in his first win in four career decisions versus Oakland and Ernesto Frieri struck out the side in the ninth for his 11th save.

Yoenis Cespedes and Stephen Vogt each recorded two of the four hits by the Athletics, who fell to 4-3 on their nine-game road trip. Jesse Chavez (5-4) yielded three runs - two earned - and eight hits over six frames en route to his third loss in four starts.

Oakland opened the scoring in the second as Cespedes doubled and scored on Vogt’s two-out single. The Angels forged a tie an inning later, when leadoff hitter Conger was hit by a pitch, moved to third on Kole Calhoun’s single and trotted home on Trout’s sacrifice fly to the wall in center field.

Ibanez put Los Angeles ahead in the fourth with an RBI single and Trout again plated Conger with a double in the fifth to make it 3-1. Conger capped the scoring in the eighth with a single that brought home Howie Kendrick.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson had a night to forget, going 0-for-4 while committing three errors that led to two unearned runs. ... Trout went 1-for-3 to extend his home hitting streak to 10 games. ... The Athletics had their streak of consecutive contests with a home run halted at 16.