Angels 2, Athletics 1 (14): Collin Cowgill belted a solo homer with two outs in the 14th inning as host Los Angeles outlasted Oakland to extend its winning streak to five games.

Cowgill capped a 3-for-6 performance by lining a 1-2 offering from Jeff Francis (0-1) over the left-field fence for his fifth blast of the season. Josh Hamilton collected two hits and an RBI, Mike Trout went 1-for-3 to extend his home hitting streak to 11 games and Cory Rasmus (2-0) notched the victory with two perfect innings of relief.

Nick Punto and Derek Norris recorded two hits apiece while Jed Lowrie drove in the lone run for the Athletics, who are 4-4 on their nine-game road trip. Oakland has lost two straight to Los Angeles after winning five of the first six meetings between the American League West rivals.

The Angels snapped a scoreless tie in the sixth on Hamilton’s single that plated Trout, who drew a leadoff walk. Oakland right fielder Brandon Moss kept the deficit at one by throwing out Albert Pujols at the plate on the play after the slugger ran through the stop sign from the third-base coach.

Oakland pulled even in the eighth as Punto led off with a double and moved to third on a groundout before scoring on Lowrie’s sacrifice fly. Athletics left fielder Yoenis Cespedes kept the game deadlocked in the bottom of the frame by nailing Howie Kendrick at home after booting Trout’s double into the corner.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson committed his 13th error of the season, tying Pittsburgh 3B Pedro Alvarez and Washington SS Ian Desmond for the major-league lead. ... Oakland LHP Drew Pomeranz allowed an unearned run and four hits over seven innings, while Los Angeles LHP Hector Santiago limited the Athletics to three hits while striking out eight over six scoreless frames. ... Cespedes extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the ninth inning.