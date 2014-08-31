Angels 8, Athletics 1: Matt Shoemaker cruised through seven scoreless innings and Los Angeles battered Scott Kazmir for the second time in eight days to complete a four-game sweep of visiting Oakland.

Mike Trout drove in two in a six-run second inning and added a solo home run for the Angels, who extended their lead over the Athletics in the American League West to five games. Chris Iannetta went 3-for-3 with a home run in support of Shoemaker (14-4), who struck out seven and did not walk a batter while scattering five hits in his third straight scoreless outing.

Kazmir (14-7), who surrendered seven runs in three innings to Los Angeles last Sunday, did not make it out of the second inning this time and was charged with six runs on two hits and four walks in 1 1/3 frames. Josh Donaldson and Derek Norris each had two hits for Oakland, which managed four runs in the series.

Erick Aybar extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games with an RBI single to kick off the second-inning rally. Kazmir issued a pair of bases-loaded walks to make it 3-0 before being removed, and manager Bob Melvin was tossed for arguing balls and strikes on his way off the mound.

Trout greeted right-hander Dan Otero with a bloop single to score two more runs and Albert Pujols’ RBI groundout capped the uprising. Trout hit his career-best 31st home run in the seventh to push it to 7-0 before the Athletics finally got on the board for the first time since the sixth inning on Thursday with Josh Reddick’s RBI single in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Shoemaker has earned the win in his last five appearances and has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last eight outings. … Kazmir is 2-4 with a 7.80 ERA over his last six starts, lifting his season ERA more than a full run from 2.37 to 3.39. … Oakland’s struggling offense will get some help soon in the form of 1B/DH Adam Dunn, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor-league RHP Nolan Sanburn and cash.