Angels 1, Athletics 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Designated hitter Albert Pujols hit his 10th home run in 15 games and left-hander C.J. Wilson allowed just two hits to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 1-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night in front of 43,540 at Angel Stadium.

Wilson (4-5) matched his season high with eight strikeouts in his seven innings, induced eight groundouts and did not concede a run for the first time since April 7. The two hits allowed tied the left-hander’s season low and he gave up three walks.

But after right-hander Joe Smith pitched a perfect eighth inning in relief, the A’s brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate against right-handed closer Huston Street in the ninth.

With two outs, Street walked designated hitter Billy Butler, who was replaced by pinch-runner Eric Sogard. Pinch-hitter Josh Reddick, who began the game ranked seventh in the American League with a .309 average, came to the plate but popped out to shortstop Erick Aybar and Street claimed his 19th save this season and the 294th of his career.

Pujols gave the Angels a 1-0 lead in the first with his 18th home run of the season and his 10th in 15 games. On a 2-2 count, Pujols propelled a 93 mph fastball from right-hander Kendall Graveman into the Athletics’ bullpen in left field for his 538th career homer.

The drive gave Pujols 1,636 career RBIs, tying him with Hall of Famer Ernie Banks for 29th place all time. Pujols also became the first Angel to hit 10 home runs in 15 games since May 2000 when Mo Vaughn accomplished the feat.

Oakland had a chance to break up the shutout in the top of the fifth by putting runners in scoring position against Wilson, who permitted only two baserunners in the first 4 1/3 innings.

Third baseman Brett Lawrie walked with one out and moved to third when shortstop Marcus Semien doubled down the left-field line with two outs. But Wilson fanned right fielder Sam Fuld to strike out the side.

The A’s again put the potential tying run in scoring position in the top of the seventh. After catcher Josh Phegley reached base on a fielder’s choice, Lawrie’s grounder was mishandled for an error. But Angels first baseman Efren Navarro speared a line drive from Stephen Vogt, then threw to Aybar at second to double off Lawrie and defuse the threat.

Wilson (4-5) matched his season high with eight strikeouts in his seven innings, inducing eight groundouts, and did not concede a run for the first time since April 7.

NOTES: Oakland activated RHP A.J. Griffin from the 60-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. Griffin underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2014. ... The Athletics also transferred LHP Sean Doolittle to the 60-day disabled list. ... Oakland OF Josh Reddick received the night off as a starter but was available to pinch-hit, said manager Bob Melvin. ... Athletics C Stephen Vogt leads all major leaguers at that position with 11 home runs and a .581 slugging percentage. Vogt played first base Saturday night. ... Angels 3B David Freese returned to the lineup after not starting the previous three games because of a tight right hamstring. Freese appeared as a pinch-hitter in Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. ... Los Angeles recalled RHP Trevor Gott from Triple-A Salt Lake before Saturday night’s game. Gott, who began the season with Double-A Arkansas, pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings in seven games with Salt Lake. ... The Angels lost OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis to the New York Mets, who claimed him on waivers Saturday. Nieuwenhuis, 27, hit .136 in 10 games with the Angels, who acquired him from the Mets for cash on May 27.