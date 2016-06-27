Angels rally to end six-game losing streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Jefry Marte hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday in front of 36,715 at Angel Stadium.

Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each had three of the Angels’ 13 hits, with Trout adding a two-run home run, as Los Angeles broke a six-game losing streak. Right-hander Huston Street (3-1) received the win in relief.

Coco Crisp hit a grand slam for the A’s and Marcus Semien added a solo homer.

With the score tied 6-6, Trout began the bottom of the ninth with a single against right-hander Liam Hendriks (0-1). Pujols followed with another single, then, after C.J. Cron popped out, Johnny Giavotella walked to load the bases.

Marte hit a fly ball to right fielder Jake Smolinski, whose throw to home plate arrived too late to get Trout.

The Angels overcame a four-run deficit by scoring five runs in the final three innings. Los Angeles began its recovery with Trout’s two-run homer in the seventh that drew the Angels within 6-4. The hosts then tied the score with two runs in the eighth.

Giavotella lined a double over third baseman Danny Valencia’s glove with one out, then came home when Marte followed with a single. Marte took second base when Daniel Nava walked, then scored the tying run on Andrelton Simmons’ two-out single up the middle.

Oakland turned a 2-1 deficit into a 6-2 advantage in the top of the fourth inning by scoring five runs on four hits, including two home runs, and a walk against left-hander Hector Santiago.

The A’s loaded the bases with one out as Billy Butler singled to left field, Josh Phegley walked and Yonder Alonso singled to right. After Arismendy Alcantara struck out, Crisp hit Santiago’s first pitch -- a 74 mph curveball -- over the left-center-field fence for his seventh home run of the year and the third grand slam of his career.

Marcus Semien, the next batter, followed with his 14th home run, the most among major-league shortstops. Semien propelled Santiago’s 95-mph sinker almost 10 rows into the stands down the left-field line.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the first. Kole Calhoun lined Sonny Gray’s first pitch into right field for a single, then moved to second base on Trout’s single up the middle. Calhoun took third when Albert Pujols flied out to Smolinski and came home on Cron’s single. Trout took third on Cron’s hit and scored on Giavotella’s sacrifice fly.

The A’s put the tying run at third base after narrowing their deficit to 2-1 in the second. Smolinski began the inning with a single, took third on Phegley’s double off the right-field scoreboard and scored on Alonzo’s groundout that sent Phegley to third. But Santiago defused that threat by striking out Alcantara and Crisp.

NOTES: Oakland 1B Hector Alonzo needs two hits to reach 500 for his career. ... Athletics CF Coco Crisp, who hit two doubles Saturday night, needs three more to reach 300 in his career. ... Oakland 2B Arismendy Alcantara made his second start of the season. ... Los Angeles claimed RHP J.C. Ramirez off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Ramirez is the 43rd player and the 23rd pitcher the team will use this year. ... Angels 3B Yunel Escobar was not in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game after bruising his left knee Thursday night. ... The Angels’ loss Saturday night ensured that the team will begin the season with three straight losing months for the first time since 2006.