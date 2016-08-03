Bandy, Marte homers boost Angels past A's

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Jett Bandy and Jefry Marte hit home runs to help the Los Angeles Angels overcome an early deficit and beat the Oakland A's 5-4 Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

Bandy's two-run homer in the fifth inning tied the game at 2, and Marte's three-run shot one inning later snapped the tie in support of starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker.

Both homers came off Oakland starter Sean Manaea (3-6), who gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Shoemaker gave up a couple home runs himself -- to Khris Davis in the second inning and Coco Crisp in the fifth -- but both came with the bases empty. Shoemaker (6-11) went seven innings, giving up the two runs on six hits and three walks.

The Angels (48-58) moved ahead of Oakland (47-59) in the American League West after the two teams went into the game tied for last place.

In the sixth, the Angels took advantage of a leadoff walk by Mike Trout and an error by shortstop Marcus Semien. Marte then turned on a fastball by Manaea and hit it into the bullpen beyond the left field fence for his seventh homer of the season.

Shoemaker took it from there, shutting down the A's through the seventh and handing the ball over to the bullpen, sans setup man Joe Smith and closer Huston Street.

With Smith traded to the Cubs on Monday and Street placed on the disabled list Tuesday, JC Ramirez gave up a two-run homer to Yonder Alonso with two outs in the eighth inning to narrow the Angels' lead to 5-4.

That set the stage for Cam Bedrosian, son over former major league Steve Bedrosian, for his first career save opportunity. Bedrosian struck out the side -- Max Muncy, Crisp and Jed Lowrie -- to end it. The three strikeouts gave Bedrosian strikeouts of eight consecutive batters, tying the club record held by Nolan Ryan, who did it twice.

Bedrosian has now made 25 consecutive appearances without giving up a run, the fourth-longest streak in Angels history, trailing Francisco Rodriguez (30 games in 2006), Scott Downs (29 in 2013), and Ernesto Frieri (26 in 2012).

Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Shoemaker left a 2-0 fastball over the middle of the plate and Davis absolutely crushed it, hitting it about 15 rows up in the right-center-field bleachers for his team-leading 27th homer of the season.

Shoemaker settled in and didn't allow the A's another run until the fifth, when he again left a fastball over the plate. This one was hit into the seats by Crisp, his 10th homer of the year, and it gave Oakland a 2-0 edge.

Meanwhile, Manaea was in complete control of the Angels' bats in the early innings. No Los Angeles baserunner got as far as second base through the first four innings, as the Angels had just two hits.

In the fifth, though, the Angels struck quickly. Andrelton Simmons singled with one out and then scored on a two-run homer by Bandy, tying the game at 2-2.

NOTES: Angels RHP Huston Street was placed on the disabled list with inflammation of his right knee, two days after giving up five runs in the ninth inning of a 5-3 loss to Boston. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said the club will go with a closer-by-committee in Street's absence. ... RHP Mike Morin was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and INF Cliff Pennington was activated from the disabled list. The Angels had an extra roster spot after trading LHP Hector Santiago (to the Twins) and RHP Joe Smith (to the Cubs) and getting only one major leaguer, RHP Ricky Nolasco, in return. Nolasco will make his Angels debut Thursday. ... Oakland called up INF Tyler Ladendorf from Triple-A Nashville and activated RHP Andrew Triggs from the disabled list. RHP J.B. Wendelken was optioned to Nashville. Like the Angels, the A's had an extra roster spot available after Monday's trade of LHP Rich Hill (currently on the DL) and OF Josh Reddick.