Angels still looking for first home win after loss to A’s

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Stephen Vogt has seen enough of Matt Shoemaker to know not to make any assumptions.

So when Vogt fell behind in the count at 0-2 with two runners on base in the third inning of Monday’s game between the Oakland A’s and Los Angeles Angels, the A’s catcher cleared his mind.

“I faced him a lot in the minor leagues so I know how good he is,” Vogt said. “You’re never really looking for anything from him. As soon as you start looking for something, you’re not going to get anything.”

What Vogt got was a splitter that Shoemaker left up and over the middle of the plate, and Vogt launched it into the right-center seats for a three-run homer in the A’s 6-3 victory.

“I don’t know if you’re expecting anything 0-2,” said Vogt, who leads the A’s with four homers and 12 RBIs. “For me, I thought he was going to go up again with the fastball, and fortunately he left it over the middle.”

For the Angels, the loss was their third in a row and dropped them three games under .500 (5-8) for the first time this season. The loss also left them 0-4 in home games this season, following a season in which they had the best home record in the majors at 52-29.

And it was an unusual performance for Shoemaker, who had won nine consecutive decisions going back to Aug. 9 of last season. Shoemaker (2-1) gave up five runs, seven hits and three walks in three-plus innings. He had given up as many as five runs in a game only once last season in 20 starts.

“Matt never settled in to what he does best, and that’s strike-one, pounding the zone, and changing speeds,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “His ball-strike ratio (33 balls, 35 strikes) was probably the worst that we’ve seen him make for us. We’ll turn the page on this one. He looked out of sync from the beginning.”

A’s starter Kendall Graveman wasn’t much better, giving up three runs (two earned), four hits and three walks in three-plus innings. Fortunately for the A‘s, right-hander Dan Otero (1-1) pitched four scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit, to earn the victory.

Otero was off to a bad start to the season, carrying a 6.75 ERA and .389 opponents batting average into the game. But he turned things around Monday.

“(Vogt) noticed something a couple outings ago where I was just turning my left shoulder in a little bit and I was getting a little too rotational,” Otero said. “It was something I’ve been cognizant about, throwing in the outfield and warming up every day. I noticed tonight it was good. It helps all my pitches stay in line and I can stay through the catcher instead of spinning off to first base.”

The A’s threatened to put up a big inning in the first against Shoemaker, loading the bases with one out on two walks and a long single by designated hitter Billy Butler, who finished with two hits.

Shoemaker, though, escaped cheaply enough, giving up only a sacrifice fly by first baseman Ike Davis as the A’s took a 1-0 lead.

The Angels responded with two runs in their half of the first inning, getting singles by center fielder Mike Trout and first baseman Albert Pujols, setting up third baseman David Freese’s two-out, two-run single for a 2-1 Angels advantage.

After Vogt’s homer gave the A’s a 4-2 lead, the Angels pushed across a run in the bottom of the third to make it 4-3, but their bats went silent for the rest of the night.

“A couple times we hit the ball hard, but we didn’t pressure them at all,” Scioscia said. “Otero kept the ball down and we didn’t have any good looks at him. I think for the season we’re hitting under .200 with runners in scoring position and tonight we weren’t good.”

NOTES: Oakland INF/OF Ben Zobrist had an MRI exam on his left knee after injuring it sliding into second base Sunday against the Royals. The MRI showed no ligament damage but did indicate frayed cartilage. Zobrist, who was scheduled to have a cortisone shot in the knee Monday night, will be out of the lineup at least until Thursday, if not longer. ... Starting Monday, the Angels began a stretch of 24 consecutive days during which they will not leave California. During that time, they will have two homestands and a trip to Oakland and San Francisco. The Angels’ next game outside the state will be May 15 in Baltimore. ... The A’s pitching staff has recorded five shutouts, most in the majors. ... Angels RHP Huston Street has retired all 12 batters he’s faced this season.