Angels hammer A‘s, 14-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- There aren’t many bright spots for a team to reflect upon when it gets hammered like the Oakland A’s did Tuesday night in their game against the Los Angeles Angels.

But as the Angels finished up a 14-1 drubbing of the A‘s, Oakland manager Bob Melvin and many of his players could crack a smile knowing their best pitcher of the night entered the game with a .317 batting average.

First baseman Ike Davis volunteered to pitch the eighth inning, long after the game had been decided, to help take the sting out of the rout and “relieve the relievers” in the bullpen. And Davis, who last pitched in 2007 for the Arizona State SunDevils, threw a perfect inning, retiring the three Angels hitters on ground-ball outs.

“We didn’t play a clean game, obviously,” Melvin said. “At least we got a little levity at the end with Ike. He warmed up in the (underground batting) cage, he didn’t even go down to the bullpen. Threw nine pitches and got three groundballs. Pretty impressive.”

The first seven innings, though, not so much for the A‘s.

Angels second baseman Johnny Giavotella and right fielder Kole Calhoun combined for six hits, six runs and seven RBIs to lead the onslaught and help end the club’s three-game losing streak.

Giavotella went 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Calhoun went 4-for-5 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored.

The duo did the bulk of the damage, but they weren’t the only Angels to produce offensively. Los Angeles pounded out 15 hits in all, including two each from third baseman David Freese, shortstop Erick Aybar and designated hitter C.J. Cron. The only Angel in the starting lineup not to get at least one hit was first baseman Albert Pujols.

The A’s made things even easier for the Angels, committing three errors.

For Giavotella, who is listed at 5-foot-8, the homer was the fifth of his career.

“He’s going to surprise you once in a while what he did tonight,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “For a little guy, he’s got a little bit of power. That’s a huge hit.”

It also was a hit that would not have happened if not for a replay challenge that resulted in a call reversal.

With a runner on first and one out in the second inning, Cron hit a ground ball to third baseman Brett Lawrie, who forced the runner at second. On the relay to first, Cron was called out by umpire Mike Muchlinski.

The Oakland players ran off the field initially then returned to their positions when Scioscia initiated a replay challenge. A little more than a minute later, Cron was ruled safe and the inning continued.

Catcher Chris Iannetta followed with a single, setting up Giavotella’s three-run home run on a full-count pitch, giving the Angels a 3-0 lead.

“Honestly, I haven’t been doing well with runners in scoring position,” Giavotella said. “For me to get a big knock like that meant a lot to me. I was glad to give the ball club a boost.”

Starter Hector Santiago (2-1) gave up just one run in six innings to earn the win. He struck out eight and allowed just three hits, including a home run by designated hitter Billy Butler for the A’s only run of the game.

“He mixed pitches, had a good curveball at times today, his fastball jumps on you a little bit,” Melvin said of Santiago.

“Throwing strike-one, that’s been the goal since spring training,” said Santiago, who didn’t get his second win last season until July 18. “I just told myself to go out there and have fun. Last year I put enough pressure on myself. You can’t do that, you just have to go out there, have fun and play the game.”

A’s starter Drew Pomeranz (1-2) was on the wrong end of much of the Angels’ offense, giving up five runs (four earned), eight hits and one walk in five-plus innings. The Angels put the game away with a six-run sixth, an inning in which A’s pitcher R.J. Alvarez threw two wild pitches and the A’s defense made two errors.

NOTES: Angels OF Josh Hamilton will begin doing baseball activities in extended spring training at the club’s facility in Arizona soon, though no date is set. Hamilton is recovering from February shoulder surgery but also is dealing with off-the-field issues. He recently filed for divorce, and Hamilton admitted a drug and alcohol-related relapse during the offseason, though he incurred no suspension. ... Oakland’s Billy Butler started at designated hitter in each of the club’s 15 games this season, the longest streak at the position by an A’s player in five years (Hideki Matsui, April 6-20, 2011). ... The Angels called up RHP Cam Bedrosian from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned 1B/OF Efren Navarro to the same club.