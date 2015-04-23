EditorsNote: fixesto “right-hander” in 11th graf

Gray, A’s slow Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After being overwhelmed by a 14-run onslaught the previous night, the Oakland Athletics relied on their ace to disarm the Los Angeles Angels’ offense.

Right-hander Sonny Gray conceded just one run on two hits in seven innings, retiring the final 14 batters he faced in the Athletics’ 9-2 rout of the Angels on Wednesday night in front of 30,034 at Angel Stadium.

Gray and right-handers Evan Scribner and Arnold Leon retired 18 consecutive batters from the second through the ninth innings. Gray (2-0) allowed only four baserunners, and he accumulated a season-best seven strikeouts while lowering his ERA to 1.91.

“He was outstanding,” A’s catcher Stephen Vogt. “He didn’t have his best stuff, I’ll be honest. But when Sonny doesn’t have his best stuff, he makes pitches. He was locating better tonight, and that’s what really helped him.”

Leon, recalled from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day, made his major league debut and allowed a run in the ninth inning.

Right fielder Josh Reddick and first baseman Ike Davis each went 3-for-5, while designated hitter Billy Butler hit a home run and drove in four runs as the A’s amassed a season-high 18 hits. Oakland also stole four bases, another season best.

The A’s broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh by sending 10 batters to the plate to score five runs on six hits, a stolen base, an intentional walk and a wild pitch. Butler led the rally with a two-run home run, his third long ball of the year. Vogt and third baseman Brett Lawrie added run-scoring singles, and center fielder Sam Fuld came home on the wild pitch.

“I feel like this team smells blood really well,” Vogt said. “When we get one hit, we start to keep going, keep going.”

Right-hander Fernando Salas, the first of three Angels relievers in the seventh, took the loss. Salas (0-1) permitted two runs on one hit and an intentional walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Oakland added three runs in the eighth on three hits, a walk, a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice. The Angels scored their final run in the ninth when a groundout from designated hitter Matt Joyce brought home first baseman Albert Pujols.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against right-hander Jered Weaver. Fuld lined a leadoff single into right field, stole second base, took third when Vogt lined another single into right and scored when Butler grounded out. Vogt moved to third base on a single by Davis, but Reddick flied out to end the inning.

Los Angeles tied the score in the bottom of the second. Third baseman David Freese lined a double off the right field wall, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home on shortstop Erick Aybar’s groundout.

In the third, the Angels loaded the bases against Gray.

After second baseman Johnny Giavotella hit a single to center field with one out, right fielder Kole Calhoun and center fielder Mike Trout walked. Gray defused the threat by striking out Pujols and inducing Freese to hit a pop fly.

Pujols and Freese were the first two batters in Gray’s streak of 14 consecutive Angels retired.

“We started trying to get them a little more off-balance,” Gray said. “After the third inning, I felt like I started mixing my pitches a lot better, using some better sequences and mixing in a lot more curveballs, changeups and sliders.”

Weaver allowed one run on eight hits in six innings and struck out three without walking a batter.

“‘Weave’ just pitched his heart out,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He had to work hard to get out of some jams and he did a great job getting us through six innings. The seventh inning unraveled us.”

NOTES: Wednesday marked the first anniversary of Angels 1B Albert Pujols hitting his 499th and 500th career home runs at Nationals Park in Washington. ... Oakland recalled RHP Arnold Leon from Triple-A Nashville and optioned RHP R.J. Alvarez to the Pacific Coast League club. The move provides some relief for the Athletics’ beleaguered bullpen. Alvarez gave up seven runs (six earned), five hits and three walks in one inning during Tuesday night’s 14-1 loss to the Angels. ... The Angels claimed OF Gary Brown off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals and promoted RHP Nick Tropeano from Triple-A Salt Lake. Tropeano will replace LHP C.J. Wilson in the rotation Thursday. To make room, the Angels moved RHP Cory Rasmus (left abdominal injury) to the 60-day disabled list and placed RHP Matt Shoemaker on the bereavement list.