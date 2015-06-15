Gray shuts down Angels again

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Right-hander Sonny Gray is becoming one of the American League’s best pitchers as he continues to frustrate the Los Angeles Angels.

Gray scattered five hits while not permitting a walk or an earned run in 7 1/3 innings to lead the Oakland Athletics to an 8-1 victory over the Angels on Sunday in front of 35,143 at Angel Stadium.

In three appearances against the American League West’s defending champion this year, Gray is 3-0 with a 1.19 earned-run average. The right-hander has permitted just 11 hits and three walks in 22 2/3 innings while amassing 22 strikeouts.

“He’s one of the best in the game,” Angels catcher Chris Iannetta said. “I don’t think he gets enough notoriety for how good he really is.”

With roughly 40 percent of the season completed, Gray leads the major leagues with a 1.60 earned-run average and shares second place in the American League with eight wins.

“As good as he his, he continues to get better,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “What we’ve seen this year, more than in the past, is the ability to throw strikes whenever he wants with all his pitches.”

Gray (8-3) began the game by retiring the first nine Angels he faced and ended his day by retiring 11 of the final 14 batters he confronted. He finished with nine strikeouts.

“I threw my fastball where I wanted,” said Gray, whose fastball reached 96 mph. “You have coaches from when you’re so young preach fastball location. I feel like that’s where I’ve been a lot better, so far. I‘m throwing a lot more strikes.”

Designated hitter Ben Zobrist collected three of the Athletics’ 12 hits while second baseman Eric Sogard tied a career high with three RBIs, as Oakland broke a two-game losing streak. The Angels made three errors while seeing their three-game winning streak end.

“We’ve given up very few earned runs this year,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “But when you’re facing a guy like Sonny Gray who has thrown the ball well against us, you have to pitch with him. That includes playing defense.”

The A’s exploited two errors to score an unearned run in the top of the second inning against right-hander Matt Shoemaker. With one out and Zobrist at first base, Angels second baseman Johnny Giavotella bobbled a potential double-play ground ball from third baseman Brett Lawrie.

“It took a little hop on Johnny and he couldn’t handle it,” Scioscia said. “That hurt.”

Zobrist moved to second base on the play, took third on a fielder’s choice and came home when Iannetta dropped Sogard’s squeeze bunt along the third-base line.

“When we give him a run, he takes it and goes with it,” Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt said of Gray. “He shuts the other team down.”

Oakland relied on a mental mistake to extend its lead to 2-0 in the third. After center fielder Billy Burns singled and stole second base, right fielder Josh Reddick hit a pop fly into short center field. Angels shortstop Erick Aybar tried to make a basket catch with his back to home plate but the ball fell about seven feet to his left, and Burns sped home. Reddick received credit for a single and an RBI.

Gray did not allow a ball hit out of the infield as he induced five groundouts and collected three strikeouts in the first three innings. But Los Angeles took advantage of the Athletics’ mistakes to break the shutout in the fourth.

Aybar reached base when shortstop Marcus Semien misplayed his ground ball for an error. Aybar moved to second on a wild pitch, took third on a passed ball and scored on the Angels’ first hit, first baseman Albert Pujols’s single into right field. Pujols passed Hall of Famer Ernie Banks and moved into 29th place with 1,637 career RBIs.

But the A’s expanded their advantage to 5-1 in the sixth by scoring three runs on five hits, including two doubles, with two out to drive Shoemaker from the game. In the seventh, Sogard’s two-run double led a three-run rally that gave Oakland a seven-run lead.

“We got two-out hit after two-out hit after two-out hit, which is huge,” Gray said about the Athletics’ sixth-inning surge. “It allowed me to go out and attack the strike zone a lot more.”

Shoemaker (4-5) issued no walks and amassed five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings but allowed three earned runs and six hits.

“He was battling his fastball command,” Iannetta said. “When he had his fastball command, he was good. When he didn’t have it, he wasn‘t. He fluctuated back and forth.”

NOTES: Oakland has eight players on the disabled list, five of them on the 60-day disabled list. ... Athletics RF Josh Reddick returned to the lineup Sunday. Reddick popped out as a pinch hitter to end Saturday night’s game. ... Athletics C Stephen Vogt returned to his usual position for the first time in three games. Vogt played first base the previous two nights and served as the designated hitter on Thursday. ... Los Angeles 3B Kyle Kubitza returned to the starting lineup Sunday, with David Freese moving to DH. Freese started at third base Saturday night for the first time in four games after suffering a tight right hamstring. ... The Angels recalled OF Daniel Robertson from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned 1B/DH C.J. Cron to the same club for the second time this season. ... Angels RHP Jered Weaver, who will start Monday night, needs four wins to tie Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan for the second-most in team history. Weaver has compiled 135 wins in his career.