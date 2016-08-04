EditorsNote: fixes "Pujols" in fifth graf

Pujols, Angels walk off with victory over A's

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The way Albert Pujols sees it, the best way to be a hero is by not trying to be one.

That was Pujols' approach in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday when the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland A's were locked in a tie game.

With Mike Trout on first base, Pujols unloaded on a 3-1 pitch from Ryan Dull, hitting his 21st homer of the year and 581st of his career to give the Angels an 8-6 victory.

After the game, Pujols relayed a story about a 19-inning game earlier in his career when he was with St. Louis. Cardinals manager Tony La Russa pointed out to Pujols how many popouts were hit during the extra innings, because "everyone wants to be a hero" and was over-swinging.

"I've got so many at-bats in that situation," Pujols said. "Early in my career, I probably tried to do too much, tried to hit a home run, but as I was getting older and learning and experiencing, I realized if you just go out there and try to put a good swing on the ball and start a rally with a base hit, that's the main goal."

The Angels set things up to win the traditional way, taking a 6-4 lead into the eighth. The A's pushed across a run in the eighth, then scored in the ninth against new closer Cam Bedrosian.

Bedrosian earned his first career save on Tuesday night, but he was out of sorts Wednesday. He gave up a single to Coco Crisp, walked Max Muncy and gave up an RBI single to Stephen Vogt that tied the game at 6-6.

It ended Bedrosian's streak of scoreless appearances at 25.

"One of those nights," Bedrosian said. "Didn't have my best stuff, walks, so ... Of course (it stings), I wanted to be the guy that gets another save one night after getting my first one, but it's a learning experience. I'll be ready to go tomorrow."

After the A's tied the game, Bedrosian walked the next two hitters to load the bases. Mike Morin (2-1), called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, replaced Bedrosian and induced an inning-ending, double-play grounder from pinch hitter Danny Valencia.

Oakland's rally in the eighth inning also ended on a double-play ball with the bases loaded.

"We had opportunities, several opportunities during the game," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We didn't play defense, too. That'll cost you in a close game."

The Angels' offense helped offset a shaky but gritty start by Jered Weaver, who battled his way through six innings. Weaver gave up four runs (three earned) on nine hits, outlasting Oakland starter Kendall Graveman, who lasted just four-plus innings and gave up six runs on nine hits and one walk.

Oakland had leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 4-2 before the Angels tied the game in the fourth on homers by Jefry Marte and Cliff Pennington. Los Angeles pulled ahead for good for the first time with two runs in the sixth.

"Really just today, balls were up," Melvin said of Graveman's performance. "When you see a lot of balls (hit) on the ground, that means he's on. There were some balls in the air early in the game, and he had trouble getting the ball down. That's a key for him."

Trout and Pujols each had three hits, and Andrelton Simmons two for the Angels. Yonder Alonso, Billy Butler, Crisp, Vogt and Ryon Healy had two hits apiece for Oakland.

The Angels got the winning rally started in the ninth inning when Trout hit a grounder to the third baseman Healy, whose throw to first sailed high. Trout dived head-first to the bag and got under the tag of the first baseman Alonso.

Then Dull fell behind in the count to Pujols at 3-1 and threw a fastball over the plate to Pujols, who ended it.

NOTES: An ultrasound on the right elbow of Angels RHP Garrett Richards showed that stem-cell therapy is working and he may be able to avoid Tommy John surgery. Over the next 10 days or so, Richards will begin a series of stress tests on the elbow, then have another ultrasound. If the results shows the stress tests did not damage the elbow ligament, Richards will be cleared to begin throwing. He then could pitch in the Arizona Fall League and possibly be ready for the 2017 season. If he had opted for Tommy John surgery, Richards would have missed the entire 2017 season. ... Angels RHP Nick Tropeano decided he will have Tommy John surgery. He will be out until the 2018 season. ... A's OF Coco Crisp went into the game leading the majors with a .436 average with runners in scoring position. ... A's INF Jed Lowrie, bothered by a bunion in his left foot, began the night hitless in his past 20 at-bats. He singled in his first at-bat Wednesday and finished 1-for-3 with a bases-loaded walk.