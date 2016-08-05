A's down Angels in 10th to avert sweep

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics really haven't been a part of the American League West race since April, as they have resided at or near the bottom of the standings for most of the season.

But that doesn't mean they have to like it.

Yonder Alonso's two-out double drove in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, and the A's earned an 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at Angel Stadium.

The A's trailed by three runs early in the game but managed to rally, avoid a three-game sweep and end their five-game losing streak.

"And that shows some fight," A's manager Bob Melvin said of his club, which completed its three-city road trip 3-6. "We go and have a good start to it in Texas, then we get swept (in Cleveland), and then the trade deadline and all that (trading Josh Reddick and Rich Hill for minor-leaguers). To battle back when things didn't look great, and trying to figure out how to get through the game, it was a great fighting win."

Angels reliever Mike Morin got the first two outs of the 10th before giving up consecutive singles to Danny Valencia and Billy Butler. Alonso followed with a liner to right-center to score Valencia. Marcus Semien added an RBI single to give the A's some breathing room.

It was redemption for Alonso, whose eighth-inning error allowed the Angels to score the tying run.

"I was obviously very disappointed making that blunder right there," Alonso said. "It was costing us for a second there. I was disappointed. I take a lot of pride in my defense. I was hoping I'd get an opportunity to redeem myself and help my team win."

He did, and the A's could return home after the long trip on a positive note.

"It seems like the whole season's been like that," Alonso said of the club's struggles. "It was just a good fight, I think we've been fighting all year, and this whole road trip we've been fighting. It shows a lot of character of our team."

Oakland reliever Ryan Madson (4-4) got the win over Morin (2-2), and Ryan Dull pitched the 10th inning for his second save.

Ji-Man Choi hit home runs in his first two at-bats for the Angels, and he would have had a third if not for A's left fielder Coco Crisp.

In his third at-bat of the game, Choi hit the ball deep into the left field corner. Crisp robbed him, though, reaching over the short wall near the foul pole to make the catch for the third out in the fifth inning.

"Ji-Man can hit the ball a long way," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "His basic approach is more up the middle, using the whole field, but he got some balls he hit hard today. Almost got a third one today."

The game had plenty of offense early, as 10 of the game's runs were scored in the first 3 1/2 innings. Neither starting pitcher was sharp, as the two teams combined for five home runs.

Max Muncy (first inning), Ryon Healy (third) and Valencia (fourth) all homered off Los Angeles starter Ricky Nolasco, who was making his Angels debut after joining the team in a Monday trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Nolasco got a no-decision after going six innings and allowing five runs on six hits.

"Ricky made some good pitches, and he made some mistakes with his fastball that cost him," Scioscia said. "All in all, he showed good stuff, and that's important. They weren't very forgiving when he got the ball up."

Oakland starter Jesse Hahn yielded five runs on seven hits in four innings, and he left with the A's trailing 5-2.

However, Oakland rallied for three runs in the fourth inning against Nolasco to tie the game at 5-5, then took a 6-5 lead in the seventh on Crisp's RBI double.

In the eighth inning, the Angels put two runners on with one out. Scioscia then sent up Mike Trout to pinch-hit for Cliff Pennington.

Trout, who was not in the starting lineup because he has been battling a head cold, walked on four pitches to load the bases.

Pinch hitter Johnny Giavotella then hit a sharp grounder to the first baseman Alonso, who briefly bobbled the ball. His throw home was too late to get Jefry Marte, who slid across the plate to tie the game at 6-6, Alonso being charged with an error.

The Angels' rally, though, ended there after Madson entered the game and got Yunel Escobar on a pop out and Kole Calhoun on a fly to center.

