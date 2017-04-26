Calhoun's 11th-inning single lifts Angels over A's

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It certainly had to be a strange feeling for Kole Calhoun, which might explain his exaggerated double-fist pump after he rounded first base in the bottom of the 11th inning.

Calhoun's two-out single to center field scored Danny Espinosa from second base, lifting the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 win over the Oakland A's on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

Getting a hit, let alone an RBI, has been a rare occurrence so far this season for Calhoun, who is counted on to be one of the Angels' top run producers. He went into the game with just four hits in his previous 36 at-bats, and just one RBI over his past 14 games.

He was hitless in his first four at-bats Tuesday before putting an end to a game that was dominated by pitchers from both teams.

"Kole's been hitting the ball better than some of the numbers show, he's been hitting the ball hard for a couple weeks now with not a lot to show for it," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "But it's a big hit, and hopefully we'll see Kole have some more hits start falling in."

Espinosa led off the 11th with a single off Ryan Madson (0-2). Martin Maldonado, despite being behind 0-2 in the count, laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Espinosa to second. Yunel Escobar lined out to second baseman Jed Lowrie for the second out, bringing up Calhoun, who finished it with his single on an 0-1 pitch.

The Angels and A's played nine innings without a single baserunner stepping foot on second base.

However, on the first pitch of the 10th inning, Oakland's Josh Phegley touched them all, hitting a home run on a 90 mph fastball grooved by Angels reliever Jose Alvarez.

Not to be outdone, the Angels' Mike Trout led off the bottom of the 10th with a home run just inside the right field foul pole against A's closer Santiago Casilla, tying the game at 1-1.

"I don't know anybody that hits a home run right down the right field line like that on a ball that looks like it's by him," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "There aren't too many guys that can do that. It's not like it's a bad pitch. Sometimes you have to give credit to the hitter. That's a pretty good hitter."

Angels starter JC Ramirez and Oakland starter Jesse Hahn were equally dominant through seven innings, as neither pitcher faced anything close to a stressful inning.

Ramirez, a reliever before Garrett Richards' injury forced him into the rotation, was finished after 92 pitches, replaced by Blake Parker to start the eighth. Ramirez gave up only two hits, one of which was a bunt single. He walked two and struck out seven.

"There is a big difference," Ramirez said of starting and relieving. "Starting games I got in trouble going through the lineup the second and third time. Now, I'm not saying it's easy, but I'm getting used to it. I'm getting comfortable doing it. Instead of pitching them the way I did the first time, I just go backwards, I just play with them. And Maldonado (his catcher) helped me a lot."

Hahn, who made 86 pitches through seven innings, remained in the game to pitch the eighth.

It appeared the Angels would get a runner into scoring position for the first time when Jefry Marte led off with a drive to right center field, but right fielder Matt Joyce made a diving catch.

Hahn gave up a two-out walk to Cameron Maybin but finished the inning stranding Maybin at first. After making 101 pitches, Hahn was finished after eight innings.

Hahn allowed only one hit, a single by Andrelton Simmons in the fifth inning. He struck out six and walked two.

"He pitched as well as we've seen him," Melvin said. "He had his best sink of the year by far, the best sink in a while, and a good curveball. He really had it working tonight."

NOTES: Angels CF Mike Trout's 10th-inning homer was the first of his career in extra innings. ... Oakland placed OF Rajai Davis on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained left hamstring and designated RHP Raul Alcantara for assignment. Taking the two roster spots are OF Ryan LaMarre and RHP Cesar Valdez, who were called up from Triple-A Nashville. ... A's RHP Kendall Graveman, on the DL because of a strained shoulder, will be activated to start the Thursday game against the Angels. ... Angels DH Albert Pujols has 16 RBIs this season, bringing his career total to 1,833. Earlier this week, Pujols passed Manny Ramirez to become the all-time RBI leader among Dominican Republic natives.