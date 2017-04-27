Maybin, Shoemaker lift Angels over Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It was a big night for the Los Angeles Angels, who earned an 8-5 win over the Oakland A's on Wednesday at Angel Stadium, their fourth victory in six games.

It was an even bigger night for two guys expected to lift the Angels this season.

Cameron Maybin had his best day in an Angels uniform, collecting three hits and three RBIs, and Matt Shoemaker earned his first win of the season and first since sustaining a fractured skull when hit by a line drive last September.

Maybin, acquired from the Detroit Tigers in the offseason in the hopes he would fill an offensive abyss in left field, had his first multiple-hit game since the second game of the season. His three RBIs were one more than he had all season.

"It's been humbling," Maybin said. "It's been a lot of hard work and keeping the faith and believing in my approach. I've been staying diligent. I'm expected to be a big part of getting this team rolling."

He singled home a run in the second inning, singled again in the fourth and broke the game open with a bases-loaded two-run single in the seventh. Kole Calhoun also had three of the Angels' 14 hits, while Albert Pujols and Jefry Marte added two hits apiece.

Shoemaker needed 100 pitches to get through five innings, but he only allowed two runs on seven hits to earn his notable win. He walked two and struck out six.

"It's always satisfying to get a win," he said. "I'm greedy, I wanted to go eight or nine innings, but anything that goes to helping us win is great. I'm keeping the same approach as always."

Manager Mike Scioscia said of the Athletics' two-run inning, "He was a couple of pitches away from getting out of that first inning. As the game wore on, his slider and splitter got better. It was just a grind for him to get five."

For the 11th time in the past 12 games, the Angels' starting pitcher gave up two earned runs or fewer.

The Angels led 4-3 when they put the game away in a wild seventh inning with a four-run rally aided by a wild pitch, a passed ball, a hit batter and an error.

Maybin drilled a single to right to score two runs. Martin Maldonado laid down a suicide squeeze, and Danny Espinosa scored when catcher Stephen Vogt dropped the throw to the plate. Calhoun later singled to make it 8-3.

Oakland starter Sean Manaea was touched for four hits and three runs in two innings, and he didn't return for the third because of stiffness atop his left (pitching) shoulder. It continues the injury problems that have seen the A's put nine players on the disabled list.

"It's a revolving door right now," Oakland manager Bob Mevin said.

NOTES: The Angels have a roster decision to make soon as Luis Valbuena returns from his rehab assignment and is ready to make his Angels debut. C.J. Cron has been the starter most of the season at first base, but Jefry Marte has filled in of late as Cron tries to break out of a season-long slump. Cron is hitting .208 with one extra-base hit. Marte, who made his second straight start at first Wednesday, is hitting .163. His edge is being able to play multiple positions. ... RHP Kirby Yates, who made a brief appearance for the Angels last weekend, was claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres. ... The A's placed OF Rajai Davis on the 10-day disabled list due to a left hamstring injury. Oakland recalled RHP Cesar Valdez and OF Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Nashville. Valdez threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday. LaMarre was acquired in a trade with the Angels last week. RHP Raul Alcantara was sent to Nashville.