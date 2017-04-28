Nolasco makes early Angels' lead hold up vs. A's

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- When spring training began, the Los Angeles Angels had Huston Street, Cam Bedrosian and Andrew Bailey vying for the closer's job.

But only a few weeks into the season, all three are on the disabled list, which forced Angels manager Mike Scioscia to shuffle the deck.

Seems he's pulled out an ace.

Bud Norris pitched a scoreless ninth inning Thursday night against the Oakland A's, recording his fourth save in the past six days, preserving the Angels' 2-1 win at Angel Stadium.

The Angels (12-12) completed a three-game sweep, their second of the season. They took three against the Seattle Mariners from April 7-9.

Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and C.J. Cron keyed a two-run rally in the first inning, and starter Ricky Nolasco and the bullpen made it stand up. None of the four relievers allowed a hit, but it is the emergence of Norris that has the Angels breathing a sigh of relief.

Before getting his first save April 22, Norris made 239 major league appearances, including 185 starts, without a save. Now he's got four, after allowing only a one-out walk in the ninth inning Thursday.

"He's walking around like a closer," Scioscia said. "He's filling the role and doing a great job."

Nolasco (2-2) gave up one run on three hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings to earn his second win in a row. David Hernandez (seventh inning), Jose Alvarez (eighth) and Norris (ninth) each pitched an inning, but Blake Parker may have recorded the biggest out of the game.

Nolasco retired the first two batters of the inning, then walked the next two. Yonder Alonso followed with a grounder to second baseman Cliff Pennington, who booted the ball for an error, loading the bases.

That was the end of the night for Nolasco, who was replaced by Parker, who quickly ended the threat when he struck out Ryon Healy on three consecutive fastballs.

"They did a great job, they've been doing a huge job, picking up a lot of innings, a lot of crucial innings," Nolasco said of the bullpen. "Guys are stepping up that weren't pushed back late into the game like that. Bud's doing a great job at the back end of the 'pen. I think the highlight of the year has been the bullpen."

Oakland's Kendall Graveman (2-1) made his first start since April 14, having recovered from a strained right shoulder. After a bumpy first inning, Graveman settled in and pitched well, allowing two runs and six hits without walking a batter in six innings.

"He pitched great," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He was able to get where we wanted him to get as far as pitches go, and now he's on to the next outing. He certainly pitched well enough to win."

Graveman's best play of the game, though, was the unassisted double play he pulled off if the fifth inning.

The Angels had runners at first and third with nobody out when Juan Graterol hit a comebacker to Graveman. Ben Revere broke for home but Graveman cut him off and ran him back toward third, tagging him out.

Cliff Pennington, who started the play on first, tried to go to third but Graveman was able to leap over Revere and tag out Pennington before he could reach third. Graveman struck out Yunel Escobar to end the inning.

"That's probably the best play I've ever seen a pitcher make," Melvin said. "Hurdling over a defender to get the second out unassisted, I didn't even know how to put that one down on my (scorecard)."

The A's (10-12) managed only three hits, including Jed Lowrie's fourth-inning double ahead of Alonso's run-scoring single.

"We're a little streaky right now," Melvin said of the offense. "We'll go through some streaks where it seems like we do a lot of things right, and other times when we bog down offensively it puts pressure on the pitching staff. Give (the Angels) credit, they pitched really well and are really down a lot of guys in the bullpen. We would expect to do a little more damage."

NOTES: Oakland OF Matt Olson was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday to make room on the roster for RHP Kendall Graveman. Olson got into only one game while with the big club, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts April 23 versus Seattle. At Nashville, Olson is hitting .216 with two homers and four RBIs in 14 games. ... A's LHP Sean Doolittle has been perfect this season against left-handed hitters, who are 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts against him. ... Angels CF Mike Trout went 1-for-3 with a double and a run, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. During the streak, he is batting .372 (16-for-43). Overall this season, Trout has reached base in 23 of the club's 24 games.