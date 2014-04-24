Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Oakland Athletics have fallen out of first place in the American League West and attempt to get back on track Thursday when they open a four-game road series against the Houston Astros. Oakland suffered a three-game sweep against Texas to fall a half-game behind the Rangers in the division race and hope to rebound against last-place Houston. The Athletics swept three games from the Astros last weekend by a cumulative score of 19-7.

Houston won the first two games of a series against Seattle before falling 5-3 on Wednesday when Josh Fields served up a three-run homer to Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager with one out in the ninth. A struggling offense showed signs of life with 15 runs against Seattle and designated hitter Chris Carter homered in each of the last two games. Oakland had only three hits on Wednesday while being blanked 3-0 by Texas left-hander Martin Perez.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area-Plus (Oakland), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (2-0, 1.65 ERA) vs. Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (0-3, 3.04 ERA)

Kazmir received a no-decision against Houston last Saturday when he allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits over eight innings. He has struck out 24 batters in 27 1/3 innings while allowing only 17 hits and four walks. Kazmir is 1-1 with a 4.13 ERA in four career outings against the Astros.

Oberholtzer matched up against Kazmir in Oakland and gave up one run on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. It was the second straight start in which he allowed just one run and he has 18 strikeouts on the season against only six walks. Oberholtzer is 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA in two career starts against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland is 23-5 all-time against the Astros.

2. Astros rookie OF George Springer was hitless in 11 at-bats in the series against Seattle.

3. Athletics OF Josh Reddick is 7-of-13 against Houston this season and 6-for-49 against the rest of the teams.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Astros 0