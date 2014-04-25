Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Houston Astros try to avoid their fifth losing streak of at least three games this month when they host the Oakland Athletics on Friday in the second contest of their four-game series. The Astros have lost two in a row following their 10-1 defeat in Thursday’s opener. Oakland’s Jed Lowrie is 5-for-13 over his last three games, a good sign for the club moving forward.

Josh Donaldson’s 2-for-24 start is in the rear-view mirror, as he’s gone 9-for-20 in the last five games for the Athletics. Lowrie had his third three-hit performance this month in Thursday’s win, and his ability to get on base is key for Oakland. Houston doesn’t have anyone hitting better than .270 in their starting lineup.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUPS: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (1-0, 1.38 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (0-2, 6.14)

Chavez will make his second straight start against the Astros and attempt to maintain a remarkable consistency level, as he’s allowed just one earned run in each of his previous four starts while lasting at least six innings each time out. He’s the first pitcher on the Opening-Day roster to accomplish that feat in franchise history. Chavez deserves better than just one victory on his side of the docket, but Oakland has managed to win each of his starts this season.

Peacock is in the rotation in place of Lucas Harrell, who was waived and then sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and will make his second straight start against the Athletics. He was solid the first time around while going up against Chavez, allowing two runs and five hits in five innings of a 4-1 loss on Sunday. Peacock carried a shutout into the eighth inning of a start against Oakland last September before the Astros held on for a 3-2 victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston came into the four-game series hitting a major-league low .199.

2. Astros RHP Matt Albers has been unavailable out of the bullpen for the last three games because of stiffness in his throwing shoulder.

3. The Athletics entered the series leading the AL in ERA (2.69).

PREDICTION: Athletics 7, Astros 1