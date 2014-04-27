Preview: Athletics at Astros

Houston Astros designated hitter Chris Carter will get another chance to inflict more damage on a team that gave up on him following the 2012 season when the Astros host the Oakland Athletics in the finale of their four-game series Sunday. Carter, the minor-league player of the year for the Athletics in 2009 who got off to an 0-for-33 start with the big club, was traded from the A’s to the Astros in a deal that brought shortstop Jed Lowrie to Oakland. Carter delivered a two-run homer in Saturday’s 7-6 win against Oakland and is 3-for-10 in the series.

Derek Norris continues to be the hottest hitter for Oakland as he’s 11 for his last 22 to boost his batting average to .362. Brandon Moss is 5-for-12 in the series for the Athletics and he clubbed a three-run homer in the ninth inning Saturday, but Oakland still came up a run short. After committing eight errors in the first two games of the series, the Astros went error-free on Saturday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUPS: Athletics LH Tommy Milone (0-1, 4.24 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (1-0, 0.00)

Milone departed his last two starts with the Athletics leading after six innings but each time the bullpen faltered and Oakland went on to lose those games by the same 5-4 score. One area he could improve is his walk-to-strikeout ratio the last two games, as Milone has walked six and struck out just two. He made three starts against the Astros last season and the Athletics won all three, though he was the winning pitcher for just one of those victories.

McHugh was informed three days ago that he’d be getting another start after he struck out 12 in 6 1/3 scoreless innings Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, a day after he was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Astros supported McHugh with three runs in the first two innings, something they also did in the win Saturday night. McHugh was initially stuck into the rotation as a short-term replacement for Scott Feldman (elbow tendinitis) but another outing like his last could change those plans.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics OF Yoenis Cespedes remains doubtful for the series finale after missing the last two games with tightness in his left hamstring.

2. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games.

3. A loss would give the Astros the same 8-18 record after 26 games as a year ago.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Astros 1