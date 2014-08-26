Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Oakland Athletics couldn’t have picked a better time for a trip to Houston. The Athletics look to continue their dominance over the Astros - and keep pace in the heated American League West race - when they continue their three-game series Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. After losing five straight earlier this month, Oakland has won four of six to get even with the Los Angeles Angels atop the AL West and owns a six-game lead over Seattle for the first wild card.

Oakland’s Jason Hammel looks to get back on track after having his last turn in the rotation skipped. The Astros handed him a loss on July 30, when they knocked him around for eight runs in 4 1/3 innings at home. Dallas Keuchel hopes to duplicate his efforts of that day, when he allowed just one run while scattering four hits in a complete-game gem.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jason Hammel (9-10, 3.84 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (10-9, 3.12)

Hammel has allowed five or more runs in three of his seven starts with Oakland - something he did only once in 17 outings for the Chicago Cubs. He was tagged for five runs in three innings of a loss at Atlanta on Aug. 15, dropping to 1-5 with a 6.75 ERA since the trade. Hammel is 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA in six career games (five starts) against Houston.

Keuchel tossed his fifth complete game of the season, but it was of the eight-inning variety, as he was on the wrong end of a 3-0 decision against the New York Yankees. The 26-year-old is winless in his last four turns but has posted quality starts in five of his last six outings. Keuchel is 1-2 with a 4.17 ERA in seven career games (five starts) against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland leads the season series 9-5 and is 29-10 all-time against the Astros, the best mark by any team against an opponent in the majors.

2. Oakland C Derek Norris, who is 6-for-14 versus Keuchel, is 15-for-35 against Houston this season.

3. Houston RHP Scott Feldman reportedly cleared waivers, meaning he can be traded to any team, while RHP Chad Qualls was claimed and must be released, pulled back or traded to the claiming team by Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Athletics 4