Preview: Athletics at Astros

Chris Carter was traded to the Houston Astros from Oakland prior to the 2013 season and he’s starting to make the Athletics rue the deal. Carter clubbed a decisive three-run blast in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 4-2 victory and enters Wednesday’s series finale against visiting Oakland with a major league-best 19 blasts since July 1. I’ll tell you what, he’s putting together some kind of season,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “And the home runs are getting bigger and bigger.”

Carter has 32 homers on the year, including four in his past five contests against the Athletics, who dropped one game off the pace in the American League West with a four-game showdown upcoming at the first-place Los Angeles Angels starting Thursday. Oakland need to coax more balance from its lineup after Coco Crisp, Alberto Callaspo and Andy Parrino combined to go 0-for-26 in the first two games. The Athletics are 4-6 versus the Astros since winning the first five meetings this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (5-4, 2.91 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (3-8, 5.30)

Pomeranz landed on the 15-day disabled list when he punched a chair following a dismal start in mid-June and wound up at Triple-A Sacramento when Oakland traded for Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel in his absence. Pomeranz was 5-4 with a 2.91 ERA in 17 appearances (eight starts) prior to the injury and went 3-1 with a 3.69 ERA at Sacramento. He pitched two scoreless innings of four-hit relief at Houston on April 24.

With his rotation start in jeopardy, Peacock turned in a strong effort at Cleveland last time out before he was forced to exit after five innings due to tightness in his forearm. He had allowed only a solo homer and two hits before leaving, a dramatic improvement after giving up at least six runs in three of his previous four turns. That included a loss at Oakland on July 23, when he was tagged for seven runs and three homers in 3 2.3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve is batting .375 against Oakland this season, hitting safely in all 15 games.

2. Athletics 3B Josh Donaldson is 4-for-8 in the series and 21-for-55 with five homers and 18 RBIs versus Houston this season.

3. Carter has 28 RBIs in his last 23 games and needs five to match his career high of 82 set last year.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Astros 3