Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Oakland Athletics take to the road for the first time this season when they begin a 10-game trek with a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Monday. Oakland began the campaign with a seven-game homestand and split the first six contests before dropping an 8-7 decision to Seattle in 10 innings on Sunday.

Pinch hitter Eric Sogard capped a four-run, ninth-inning rally with a tying RBI single before Tyler Clippard served up a solo homer to Nelson Cruz in the 10th, handing the Athletics their second straight extra-inning loss. Houston returns home after taking two of three at Texas over the weekend. The Astros needed extra frames to capture the rubber game Sunday as pinch hitter Hank Conger belted a two-run shot off Logan Verrett in the top of the 14th before Samuel Deduno escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom half to help the Astros even their record at 3-3. Oakland has dominated the series in the two seasons since Houston became an American League West rival, winning 26 of the first 38 meetings.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (0-1, 1.35)

Kazmir was superb in his season debut on Wednesday, limiting the Rangers to one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings. The 31-year-old veteran is looking to prove his first campaign with Oakland was no fluke (15-9, 3.55 ERA) as he posted a 1.00 ERA in 18 innings of Cactus League action. Kazmir has made seven career starts against the Astros, going 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA while holding Houston to a .233 average.

Feldman also pitched well in his first outing of 2015, allowing just one run and five hits over 6 2/3 innings against Cleveland, but was saddled with the loss due to a lack of offensive support. Since recording a career-high 17 victories with Texas in 2009, the 32-year-old has hit double digits in losses in four of the last five seasons - including back-to-back 12-defeat campaigns in 2013 and 2014. Feldman owns a 5-8 record and 5.55 ERA in 26 career games versus Oakland - including 17 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland DH Billy Butler has begun his first season with his new club with a seven-game hitting streak but is a career .209 hitter at Minute Maid Park.

2. Houston DH Evan Gattis remains in search of his first hit as he has begun the season in an 0-for-20 slump after going hitless over his final 14 at-bats with Atlanta in 2014.

3. Athletics RF Josh Reddick made his season debut Sunday, returning from an oblique injury to go 2-for-5 with an RBI.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Astros 2