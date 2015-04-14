Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Oakland Athletics attempt to continue their recent dominance of the Houston Astros when the American League West rivals continue their three-game series at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. Oakland opened the set with a convincing 8-1 triumph Monday, touching Scott Feldman for three runs in the first inning and one in the second before chasing the veteran with a four-run fifth.

Brett Lawrie, Billy Butler and Marcus Semien homered for the Athletics, who improved to 27-12 against Houston since it switched leagues prior to the 2013 season. Butler has hit safely in each of his first eight games with Oakland, which evened its record at 4-4 as it captured its road opener. Houston was limited to five hits by Scott Kazmir and three relievers, with three coming from Jose Altuve – including a solo blast for his team’s lone run. Evan Gattis singled in the ninth inning after going hitless in his first 23 at-bats this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (0-1, 18.90 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (2014: 4-9, 4.72)

Graveman’s first major-league start did not go well as he was tagged for eight runs – seven earned – and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings by Texas on Thursday. Oakland is hoping his regular-season debut was just the result of a case of the jitters as the 24-year-old posted a 0.36 ERA over 25 1/3 frames in the spring. Graveman entered the season with only five games of major-league experience as he allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings in five relief appearances for Toronto in 2014.

Peacock was activated from the disabled list to make his season debut in place of Asher Wojciechowski, who came out of the bullpen Monday to toss four scoreless innings. The 27-year-old Peacock began the year on the DL with a hip injury and originally was slated to make a rehab start on Tuesday. Peacock appeared in 28 games - 24 starts - last season, and struck out 119 in 131 2/3 innings.

1. Athletics LF Mark Canha has begun his major-league career with a six-game hitting streak, going 11-for-30 (.367) with a home run and seven RBIs.

2. Houston SS Jed Lowrie, who spent 2012 with the Astros before joining the Athletics for two seasons, sat out the series opener but should be in the lineup Tuesday.

3. Oakland RF Josh Reddick was the only member of his team’s lineup without a hit on Monday.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Athletics 4