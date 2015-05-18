FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Athletics at Astros
May 19, 2015 / 3:56 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Athletics at Astros

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Highly touted prospect Lance McCullers makes his major-league debut on Monday, when he starts for the Houston Astros against the visiting Oakland Athletics in the opener of their three-game series. The 21-year-old McCullers was a first-round pick in 2012 and dominated at Double-A Corpus Christi this season before being promoted to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday.

McCullers is the son of the former reliever who spent eight years in the majors, including four with San Diego. Despite his minor-league success, McCullers was stunned to be recalled by the Astros. “I don’t think you ever expect your big-league call-up, especially when you were in Double-A and then Triple-A for just a couple of days,” he told reporters. “That just shows how much confidence that the Astros have in me, and the steps I have made toward being here.” Houston enters the series with a five-game winning streak, while Oakland has lost 10 of its last 11 games and owns the worst record in the majors.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (2-3, 4.42 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (NR)

Pomeranz halted a five-start winless stretch with a solid effort against Boston on Tuesday. He allowed one earned run and three hits over seven innings versus the Red Sox in his second-best performance of the season. Pomeranz is 0-2 with a 6.05 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against Houston, with an 0-1 record and 6.30 ERA in two outings this season.

McCullers was 3-1 with a 0.62 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 29 innings at Double-A Corpus Christi. He recorded 43 strikeouts against 11 walks and limited opposing hitters to a collective .146 average. He hadn’t yet pitched at Fresno and will be making his first major-league start on normal rest.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros have the American League’s best record at 25-13, which matches the best 38-game start in franchise history.

2. Oakland placed 1B Ike Davis (quadriceps) on the disabled list and recalled OF Craig Gentry from Triple-A Nashville.

3. Houston 2B Jose Altuve is 5-for-10 against Pomeranz.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Athletics 3

