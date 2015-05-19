Preview: Athletics at Astros

The Oakland Athletics halted a four-game losing streak in the series opener and look for their second consecutive victory when they visit the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Oakland posted a 2-1 win in the opener of the three-game set to end the five-game winning streak of the first-place Astros.

Monday’s victory was just the second in 12 games for the Athletics, who possess the worst record in the majors. Oakland ace Sonny Gray, who leads the American League in ERA, will look to continue to help the club rise from a disastrous start. Gray won his first four decisions before falling to Boston in his last start despite allowing just one run and three hits in seven innings. Houston, which had just two hits in the opener, owns the AL’s best record but is just 13-10 at home compared to a torrid 12-4 on the road.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (4-1, 1.61 ERA) vs. Astros RH Roberto Hernandez (1-3, 4.12)

Gray struck out nine in the loss to the Red Sox and has fanned 28 in 19 2/3 innings over his last three starts. He has been superb in his last five outings, allowing only five runs in 34 2/3 innings. Gray is 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in three career starts against Houston.

Hernandez is in the midst of a three-start winless stretch since defeating San Diego on April 28. He received a no-decision against Toronto in his last turn when he gave up four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Hernandez is 5-7 with a 4.84 ERA in 14 career appearances (13 starts) against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 2B Ben Zobrist (knee) is slated to begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Stockton on Tuesday.

2. Houston RF George Springer is just 5-for-32 in May.

3. Oakland OF Coco Crisp is batting .409 in 22 career at-bats against Hernandez, while DH Billy Butler is hitting .316 with nine RBIs in 38 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Astros 1